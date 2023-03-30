The 18 Best Last-Minute Amazon Deals on Easter Toys for an Epic Easter : Magic Mixies, LEGO, Barbie & More
Now that spring is finally here, Easter is just around the corner. If there are little ones in your life and you're puzzled as to what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your Easter shopping done with discounts on so many popular brands.
Whether you're hoping to score deals for your own kids or just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's time to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age. From Star Wars-themed Lego sets, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even classic Barbie dolls, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on Easter gifts for kids.
Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these perfectly giftable toys and games.
Amazon's Best Toys and Games Deals
A toy perfect for the littles ones interested in magic. Wave your wand and watch real magic happen as you cast your spells creating your fortune telling pet.
This 12-pack of glittery Hatchimals eggs is right on theme for Easter.
Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this fun building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures.
Squishmallows are the softest, cutest plush toys around. Get into the Easter spirit with Squishmallow's blue bunny Xin.
This festive craft includes 10 cans of Play Doh and plenty of accessories to let your kids' creativity shine.
Encourage their archaeology skills with this Pokemon-themed Easter egg dig kit. Each Easter egg has a surprise toy inside.
Inspire your kids to play out their dream vacations with Barbie's trendy travel look.
Get those science juices flowing with this rock-tumbling kit. Simply put in some dusty, unpolished rocks and – after a night of tumbling – find shiny, colorful stones.
Encourage young kids to participate in Easter fun with this interactive puzzle.
This adorable plush bunny is the perfect gift for your little one. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Whereas, pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm).
For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.
Inspire hours of imagination and play with the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever. This Hot Wheels set has a garage over 3 feet tall with parking for more than 140 cars!
This Hatchimals set includes four adorable surprise critters on a rainbow vacation playset.
Not only is this sweet book full of beautiful drawings, but it's also interactive for keeping little ones entertained.
For the kid who's obsessed with all things dog-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dog. This puppy toy has over 60 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.
Looking for the perfect gift for the ultimate Disney fan? Shop this Lucky and Spirit character duo at a discount.
Outdoor play just got way more fun with this bunny bubble machine.
If you are searching for crafts to keep your child entertained, Elmer's Slim Kit allows them to design their own slime combinations from metallic and confetti to glow in the dark and color changing.
