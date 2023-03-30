Now that spring is finally here, Easter is just around the corner. If there are little ones in your life and you're puzzled as to what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon is making it easier than ever to get your Easter shopping done with discounts on so many popular brands.

Whether you're hoping to score deals for your own kids or just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's time to start checking some popular toys and games off your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age. From Star Wars-themed Lego sets, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even classic Barbie dolls, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on Easter gifts for kids.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest toys available now. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these perfectly giftable toys and games.

Amazon's Best Toys and Games Deals

Hot Wheels Track Set Amazon Hot Wheels Track Set Inspire hours of imagination and play with the biggest Hot Wheels playset ever. This Hot Wheels set has a garage over 3 feet tall with parking for more than 140 cars! $241 $194 Shop Now

Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit Amazon Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit If you are searching for crafts to keep your child entertained, Elmer's Slim Kit allows them to design their own slime combinations from metallic and confetti to glow in the dark and color changing. $55 $42 Shop Now

