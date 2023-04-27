The Best Spring Dresses for Every Occasion: Shop Abercrombie, Lulu's, Revolve, Reformation and More
Spring has sprung, and we couldn't be more excited that the gloomy winter season is finally over. The days are longer now, so it's time to swap out our heavy coats, sweaters and winter outfit details for floaty linens and silks.
As we wait for even warmer weather to roll in, what better way to manifest sunnier days ahead than with some new dresses? No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest spring dresses so that you can shop for an affordable dress that's fit for any upcoming occasion.
Looking for an affordable pick-me-up type of spring dress that's perfect for weekend brunches and walks in the park? The Exlura square neck dress on Amazon has a trendy mini dress babydoll silhouette with puff sleeves and comes in 17 different colors. If you're in need of something a little more upscale for weddings on the horizon, Reformation's 100% silk Frankie floral dress will earn you "best-dressed guest" at any event. If you're planning a tropical getaway this season, Edikted's midi dress is right on trend with a sheer knit that flatters on and off the beach. And if you're in need of a more casual dress for bopping around town in sandals or sneakers, we've found the perfect spring dress for that, too.
Below, shop our favorite dresses for spring, starting at just $32. For even more shopping inspo, check out our top spring wedding guest dresses, spring denim styles and guide to the sheer layering trend.
Best Casual Spring Dresses for Women
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
Stay comfortable all spring long in this lightweight sheer poplin maxi dress featuring ruffle flutter sleeves.
Spring dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your spring wardrobe.
Manifest your dream vacation in this flirty floral number from Poupette St Barth.
With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding.
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress light and breathable for warmer weather — a steal at $80.
With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline, and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for any occasion — available in sizes XXS-2X.
"Fits beautifully and makes me look like a Greek goddess!" one happy reviewer praised this jersey maxi, which can easily be dressed up or down.
This short-sleeved dress is available in 19 different colors, but we love this verdant green shade for spring.
Consider your spring vacation wardrobe sorted with this sheer knit dress that looks equally adorable worn over a nude bodysuit or as a bathing suit cover-up.
Best Special Occasion Spring Dresses for Women
Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of bring colors, this spring dress is a must-have.
For a more sophisticated look, Anthropologie's vibrant Hutch Tiered Corset Dress features both a corset and ruffled skirt design all in one.
Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable.
Ruffled straps, a sweetheart neckline and stretchy smocked bodice adds an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend dress — available in seven colors.
This silky floral dress from Lulu's is so elegant thanks to the wrap design and maxi length.
Welcome in spring with a vibrant halter dress, also available in hot pink and bright blue.
At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac
Available in seven colors and plus sizes, this silk dress is a stunning choice for spring weddings and swanky dinners.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
