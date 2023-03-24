Easter Sunday is quickly approaching, and if you're looking for a gift to give to a loved one on April 9, we are here to help you find the perfect additions for everyone's Easter baskets. ET has curated a list of the best Amazon Easter gifts to get ahead on your Easter shopping as easily as possible.

If you're searching for festive basket stuffers for an Easter celebration (or toys for the family Easter egg hunt), Amazon has some great finds. Whether you're looking for a simple Easter activity to keep kids and teens busy or an Easter gift basket for the whole family to snack on, there are tons of options to shop this spring.

From Easter Sidewalk Chalk Eggs to Squishmallow Easter Plush Toys, keep scrolling to find a little something for every family member's Easter basket.

Paint & Plant Stoneware Flower Gardening Kit Amazon Paint & Plant Stoneware Flower Gardening Kit If you know a kid, teenager or even an adult who loves gardening, this gardening kit is the perfect way to start their spring flower bed this Easter. The kit includes everything they need to decorate the flower pots, as well as Marigold, Cosmos and Zinnia flower seeds. $40 Shop Now

Bunny Night Light Amazon Bunny Night Light Your kids will enjoy this bunny night light well beyond Easter. It has 16 different colors to choose from, and it's portable and dimmable. $30 $16 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Build-A-Bear Gift Card Amazon Build-A-Bear Gift Card A Build-a-Bear gift card is a great surprise in an Easter basket, especially if it's for someone who has wanted to build a special, fluffy friend. $25 AND UP Shop Now

