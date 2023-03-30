There is always something to celebrate – so why wait? Shari’s Berries is here to help you make every day sweet.

Shari's Berries are a yummy way to surprise loved ones for an anniversary, birthday, get well wishes or just because. Everyday moments with the people we care about moments are what sweeten up life. With Easter hopping up around the corner, there's no need to hunt for the perfect gift. Add sweet Shari's Berries into the mix this Easter weekend for a delightful surprise.

Shop Shari's Berries

This Easter, Shari's Berries' offerings include a variety of adorable treats: festive Easter egg-themed chocolate strawberries, colorful bouquets, bunny-shaped fruit and so much more. As a company, Shari's Berries believes in celebrating and acknowledging these moments by way of delivering your sentiments to every doorstep. Within each Shari’s Berries box is a dozen berries picked fresh from the patch and dipped to deliver a smile to each recipient. Like Easter for spring, every season comes with its own special moments, and we want to show each reason for giving and gifting our berries. This year, make every day sweeter – with berries!

Shari's Berries has been beloved since 1989 for its selection of fresh-picked berries dipped in decadent chocolate. Now, the company has expanded its offerings to fruit arrangements, flower bouquets, cheesecake bites and more confections to indulge your sweet tooth. The options are plentiful and they're all delicious.

Many gifts are available for same-day delivery (until 1 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. on weekends), so you can rest assured that your gift will arrive on time for Easter — even if you wait until the last minute. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorites from Shari's Berries' Easter collection that are sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

Easter “Egg”Citement™ Shari's Berries Easter “Egg”Citement™ An assortment of bunny-shaped pineapples dipped in milk chocolate, dipped apple wedges, colorful chocolatey strawberries, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and orange wedges. $55 Shop Now

Easter Egg Basket™ Shari's Berries Easter Egg Basket™ Light pink roses, pink mini carnations, yellow carnations and lavender daisy poms accented by colorful Easter eggs make this bouquet extra festive. $50 AND UP Shop Now

Easter Centerpiece Shari's Berries Easter Centerpiece Complete your Easter dinner spread with a colorful arrangement of roses, daisy poms, carnations, limonium, Athos poms and tapered candles. $50 AND UP Shop Now

Easter Egg-Stravaganza™ Shari's Berries Easter Egg-Stravaganza™ This blooming bouquet of roses, daisy poms, cremon, carnations, Limonium and button poms sits atop a colorful Easter egg-filled vase. $60 Shop Now

Hoppy Easter™ Shari's Berries Hoppy Easter™ Dog lovers will adore this "a-DOG-able" bouquet, especially when paired with a balloon and box of chocolates. $60 AND UP Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 30% On Beautiful Flower Arrangements to Gift This Easter

The Best Easter Decorations Under $40 You Can Find On Amazon

17 Easter Basket Ideas Everyone Will Love: Pre-Made, Gift Boxes & More

Easter Shopping Guide 2023: Best Baskets, Gifts, Dresses and Decor