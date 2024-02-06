Easter is on Sunday, March 31 this year, which is sooner than you might expect. The good news is it's never too soon to start shopping for a dreamy spring dress to wear for the occasion. Girls excited about the morning Easter egg hunt aren't the only ones who deserve a cute Easter dress, after all.

Women's Easter dresses are traditionally styled more on the conservative side to be worn to church or at family gatherings. When shopping for your 2024 Easter dress, go for springtime pastels (like in this Tuckernuck Sky Blue Luella Dress) or florals (à la Abercrombie & Fitch's Emerson Angel Sleeve Midi Dress) to fit the vibe. Midi lengths, linen fabrics and long sleeves are all Easter bunny-approved. If it's still cold where you live, just throw on a cute cardigan over top and you're good to go.

Get ready for those adorable springtime family photos. Begin — and finish — your Easter dress hunt ahead by shopping styles from Cleobella, Selkie, ASTR the Label and more beloved brands.