Spring is almost here, which means Easter is just around the corner. If there are little ones in your life and you're puzzled about what will wow them, Amazon has hundreds of the hottest toys and games on sale right now. Amazon makes it easier than ever to get your Easter shopping done while saving money with discounts on the most popular brands.
Shop Amazon Deals on Toys & Games
Whether you're hoping to score deals for your own kids or just want to make your favorite niece or nephew smile, it's time to start checking some popular toys and games off your Easter shopping list. Luckily, Amazon's toys and games deals are perfect for boys and girls at every age. From Star Wars-themed Legos, Magic Mixies, and Squishmallows to STEM-themed kits and even craft kits perfect for Easter, we've combed through Amazon to find the best deals on Easter gifts for kids.
Ahead, shop Amazon's best deals on this year's hottest toys available now that will outdo the Easter Bunny. Backed by glowing reviews, kiddos will absolutely love these giftable toys and games come Easter.
The Best Easter Toy Deals at Amazon in 2024
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set
Keep the kiddos busy with this LEGO set that can build three different animals, including a festive bunny.
Lefjubaw DIY Art Deco Rabbit Night Light Kit
Ideal for older kids, this kit allows them to craft an enchanting bunny field that glows.
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
This adorable plush bunny is the perfect gift for your little one. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm).
Eggs Are Everywhere: (Baby's First Easter Board Book)
Not only is this sweet book full of beautiful drawings, but it's also interactive to keep little ones entertained.
Craftikit Dots & Gems: 10 Easter Crafts for Kids
The younger kiddos can decorate Easter scenes with colorful stickers using this affordable craft kit.
Marlrin Claw Machine for Kids
Any kid would love having their own arcade game at home that dispenses tiny plushes.
Joyin Motorized Easter Egg Decorator Kit
Decorate a spinning egg with unique designs using this innovative robot bunny.
Play-Doh Eggs (24-Pack)
Unlike your traditional Easter eggs, these aren't filled with candy but moldable Play-Doh instead.
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron
The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron was popular during the winter holidays, and it's still a popular gift for Easter. The TikTok-favorite toy includes over 50 sounds and reactions as your kids mix their own Magic Mixies plush toy.
Barbie The Movie Doll
Styled after Margot Robbie's character, this Barbie doll is based off the hit film Barbie.
Squeakee The Balloon Dog Interactive Toy
For the kid who's obsessed with all things dog-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dog. This puppy toy has over 60 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.
Outuvas Kids Karaoke Microphone Machine Toy
Bring out their inner singer with this entertaining karaoke set the whole family can enjoy.
IJO Laser Tag Set
For any teens on your list, have fun with a family laser tag match. They can switch between their favorite modes for intense, exciting battles.
Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball
A toy perfect for the littlest ones interested in magic. Wave your wand and watch real magic happen as you cast your spells creating your fortune-telling pet.
Little People Collector Barbie: The Movie Special Edition Set
This Little People Collector's Edition is inspired by main characters in the Barbie movie.
LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter
The Clone Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter set features a Master Yoda minifigure and R2-D2 droid figure, making it a great gift for a fellow Star Wars fan.
Hunting for more Easter goodies? Check out our 2024 Easter Shopping Guide for Easter basket stuffers, gift ideas for kids, spring dresses, Easter decor and more.
