Football season commences this week with the first NFL game of 2023 kicking off on Thursday, September 7. Fans know that half the fun of watching football games, NCAA or NFL, is the tailgating beforehand.

Every good tailgate needs a variety of coolers and cups to keep your drinks cold and the fun going — and Yeti is the best for the job. Investing in some Yeti drinkware is one of the easiest ways to take your tailgating experience from ordinary to exceptional. Just in time for tailgating season, Amazon is offering major discounts on Yeti’s collection of insulated tumblers, travel mugs and coolers by as much as 40% off right now.

On chilly game day mornings, you'll want to keep warm by drinking a steaming cup of coffee, and a Yeti mug can keep it hot until the last drop. When you switch to brewskis, a Yeti cooler ensures you won't be sipping on lukewarm lagers. Yeti makes some of the best on-the-go drinkware that keeps beverages at their optimal temperatures. Keep reading to shop all the best Yeti deals available at Amazon now.

The Best Yeti Products On Sale Now

YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler Amazon YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler Keep your morning coffee steamy or your rosé chilled in this versatile wine tumbler. $25 $20 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid Amazon YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid A go-to for coffee on the go, the YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler is cupholder compatible, leak resistant and dishwasher safe. $40 $35 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid Amazon YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler with MagSlider Lid The Rambler 30 oz. is the tumbler that gets you through the day. Your morning brew stays hot, and your iced coffee will stay cold - so take your time sipping. $45 $38 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 16 oz Colster Slim Can Cooler Amazon YETI Rambler 16 oz Colster Slim Can Cooler The 16-ounce size is perfect for tall boys and larger cans, keeping the last sips as good as the first. $30 $24 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug Amazon YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug Unlike traditional camp mugs, this double-wall vacuum-insulated body protects hands from hot or cold contents while keeping everything well-insulated. $36 $24 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug Amazon YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug At only 10 oz. this stackable mug is a great option for those who just need a little caffeine to get their mornings started. $43 $25 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle Amazon YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle This stainless steel, leakproof, and insulated bottle will help keep all liquids either hot or cold until the last sip. $44 $40 Shop Now

YETI Bottle Sling for Rambler Bottles Amazon YETI Bottle Sling for Rambler Bottles Keep it hands free with this over-the-shoulder sling that fits an 18 oz. Rambler bottle. $35 $28 Shop Now

YETI Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Bottle Amazon YETI Rambler Jr. 12 oz Kids Bottle Add this 12 oz. Yeti Rambler to your child's lunchbox and they'll still have a cold drink when they make it to the cafeteria. $30 $25 Shop Now

