Things are cooling down outside as autumn approaches which means football season and a cozy camping trip are on the horizon. Whether you're planning to throw an epic tailgating party or camping with the family in the great outdoors, a cooler to keep your food and drinks at their optimal temperature is a must.

With Labor Day happening this weekend, Amazon is offering all kinds of impressive deals on coolers and ice chests to help with whatever you have planned this fall. From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals on Amazon to keep your drinks cold and your meats fresh. Top-rated brands like RTIC, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale that are definitely worth the investment (especially at these prices).

There are many cooler option, including compact soft coolers for impromptu fall picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's gameday barbecue. Ahead, shop the best deals on coolers at Amazon for whatever you have in store this fall.

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Amazon Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans. $300 $211 Shop Now

Igloo Profile II Cooler Amazon Igloo Profile II Cooler Take your beverages out on the road using this Igloo cooler. Made with Cool Riser Technology with an elevated design to improve cooling performance, its vertical profile allows you to fit tall and longneck bottles. $55 $50 Shop Now

Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs Amazon Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs With 12 self-absorbent ice packs, the Scothen ice chest backpack keeps your beverages and food at the perfect temperature throughout the day. There's a bottom compartment for cold, fresh contents and an upper compartment for warm, dry goods and lunch. $50 $29 with coupon Shop Now

RTIC Ultra-Light Hard Cooler Amazon RTIC Ultra-Light Hard Cooler Make any fall travels or outdoor adventures a breeze with this color-blocked RTIC Ultra-Light Ice Chest. $180 $162 Shop Now

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler Amazon Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days. $100 $80 Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack Amazon Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack With a capacity for 54 cans, this insulated backpack cooler has ample space for all your needs. $50 $40 Shop Now

Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler Amazon Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler Cue the nostalgia! This bright pink cooler is the perfect size to carry a lunch to work or the great outdoors. $35 $28 Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler Amazon Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). $85 $60 Shop Now

Zakeep Cooler Backpack Amazon Zakeep Cooler Backpack According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine. $43 $35 Shop Now

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler Amazon Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle. $166 $130 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

