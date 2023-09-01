Sales & Deals

Keep Your Drinks Cold This Football Season With The Best Cooler Labor Day Deals on Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cooler Deals
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:39 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Get ready for camping trips and tailgating with these Amazon cooler deals.

Things are cooling down outside as autumn approaches which means football season and a cozy camping trip are on the horizon. Whether you're planning to throw an epic tailgating party or camping with the family in the great outdoors, a cooler to keep your food and drinks at their optimal temperature is a must.

With Labor Day happening this weekend, Amazon is offering all kinds of impressive deals on coolers and ice chests to help with whatever you have planned this fall. From family-sized ice chests to backpack coolers, there are plenty of cooler deals on Amazon to keep your drinks cold and your meats fresh. Top-rated brands like RTIC, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers on sale that are definitely worth the investment (especially at these prices).

There are many cooler option, including compact soft coolers for impromptu fall picnics to heavy-duty wheeled coolers that are big enough to stash enough food and drinks for your whole crew's gameday barbecue. Ahead, shop the best deals on coolers at Amazon for whatever you have in store this fall.

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest
Amazon

Igloo IMX 70 Qt Lockable Insulated Ice Chest

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler shuts tight to prevent things from spilling out. The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage), cup holders and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 105 cans.

$300 $211

Shop Now

Igloo Profile II Cooler

Igloo Profile II Cooler
Amazon

Igloo Profile II Cooler

Take your beverages out on the road using this Igloo cooler. Made with Cool Riser Technology with an elevated design to improve cooling performance, its vertical profile allows you to fit tall and longneck bottles.

$55 $50

Shop Now

Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs

Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs
Amazon

Scothen Backpack Cooler with Double Decker & 12 Ice Packs

With 12 self-absorbent ice packs, the Scothen ice chest backpack keeps your beverages and food at the perfect temperature throughout the day. There's a bottom compartment for cold, fresh contents and an upper compartment for warm, dry goods and lunch.

$50 $29

with coupon

Shop Now

RTIC Ultra-Light Hard Cooler

RTIC Ultra-Light Hard Cooler
Amazon

RTIC Ultra-Light Hard Cooler

Make any fall travels or outdoor adventures a breeze with this color-blocked RTIC Ultra-Light Ice Chest.

$180 $162

Shop Now

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler
Amazon

Igloo 25 qt. BMX Series Ice Chest Cooler

When the outdoors beckon, this rugged cooler has a bold, sturdy construction with best-in-category cooling performance that’ll keep you and your small crew happy for days. 

$100 $80

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack
Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Beach Cooler Backpack

With a capacity for 54 cans, this insulated backpack cooler has ample space for all your needs.

$50 $40

Shop Now

Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler

Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler
Amazon

Igloo 7-Qt Hardsided Playmate Pal Lunch Cooler

Cue the nostalgia! This bright pink cooler is the perfect size to carry a lunch to work or the great outdoors.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler
Amazon

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to five days. It can fit up to 100 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). 

$85 $60

Shop Now

Zakeep Cooler Backpack

Zakeep Cooler Backpack
Amazon

Zakeep Cooler Backpack

According to the brand, this cooler backpack can keep food and beverages cold for up to 16 hours. It fits 36 cans at a time, and the side pockets can fit a bottle of wine. 

$43 $35

Shop Now

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler
Amazon

Igloo Sportsman 30 150-Qt Heavy-Duty Hardsided Cooler

Don't worry about the heavy lifting with this extra-large cooler that takes away 50% of the effort with its specially designed telescoping handle. 

$166 $130

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything This Season

Style

The Best White T-Shirts for Women to Style With Everything This Season

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Right Now

Get Up to 40% Off Outdoor Gear at Backcountry's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Get Up to 40% Off Outdoor Gear at Backcountry's Labor Day Sale

The Best Coleman Camping Gear Deals on Amazon: Tents, Coolers & More

Sales & Deals

The Best Coleman Camping Gear Deals on Amazon: Tents, Coolers & More

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Fall

Sales & Deals

Best Camping Gear Deals on Amazon for Your Next Adventure This Fall

Tags: