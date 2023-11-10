Gifts

The Best 2023 Beauty Advent Calendars to Gift This Holiday Season: Charlotte Tilbury, Giorgio Armani and More

The Body Shop Advent Calendar
The Body Shop
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:35 AM PST, November 10, 2023

The holiday countdown is on. Shop this year's can't-miss beauty Advent calendars available now.

With Thanksgiving two weeks away, Christmas and the holiday season will be here before you know it. Luckily, cult-favorite brands and retailers have released incredible beauty Advent calendars that can be a lifesaver when it comes to giving gifts that keep on giving.

Nowadays, just about everyone has a gift-worthy Advent calendar featuring a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. Many of our favorite brands have already sold out, so while these are still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these new Advent calendars before they start to sell out.

Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay. 

From Charlotte Tilbury and Benefit Cosmetics to Space NK and Sephora, beauty Advent calendars are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. They offer incredible savings on a curated a selection of beauty hits. Ahead shop and save big on gifts for the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — with one of this year's best beauty Advent calendars before they sell out. 

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market, and its 2023 advent calendar includes cult-favorite products such as the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Charlotte's Magic Cream, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and more.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Cult Beauty launched their biggest and best beauty advent calendar yet! The 39 treats feature favorites from Dr. Barbara Sturm, OUAI, Augustinus Bader, Huda Beauty, Sunday Riley and more.

Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar 2023

Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar 2023
Bluemercury

Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar 2023

An exclusive and limited-edition advent calendar featuring some of our favorite brands like EltaMD, Supergoop, Olaplex, Revitalash and more!

fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set

fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set
fresh

fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set

Spoil the skincare lover in your life with 24 travel and full-size fresh products including the brand's best-selling rose face mask, sugar tinted lip balms, black tea moisturizer and more.

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Stuffed with $560 worth of top-rated products, you'll discover self-care luxuries inside each drawer. Reveal coveted skincare, iconic makeup favorites, hair health essentials, designer fragrances, indulgent body care and more. 

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Sephora

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. 

Giorgio Armani Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar 2023

Giorgio Armani Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar 2023
Giorgio Armani Beauty

Giorgio Armani Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar 2023

Countdown to Christmas this year with full-sized and mini-sized Armani fragrance, makeup & skincare.

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set
Macy's

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set

Fans of Bobbi Brown's beauty line will adore this advent calendar that includes so many of the brand's best-sellers: Smokey Eye Mascara, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks, Shimmer Brick and more.

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar
L'Occitane

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar

Unbox 24 days of travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar
Rituals

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more.

$125 $86

Shop Now

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar
Selfridges

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar

Fragrance fanatics will adore this advent calendar from British luxury perfumer Penhaligons, featuring scented soaps, candles, hand creams and, of course, plenty of perfumes.

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

The Body Shop The Advent of Change
The Body Shop

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

Anyone will appreciate an advent calendar filled with body care essentials, from shea body butter and shampoo to tea tree face wash and coconut shower cream.

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar
Neiman Marcus

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar

Luxury French beauty company Sisley Paris' first-ever advent calendar features designs inspired by brand's story and is brimming with hair care, skincare and fragrance gifts — many of which are full-sized.

Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar

Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar
Revolution Beauty

Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar

The ultimate beauty lover's advent calendar is brimming with 25 products for the eyes, lips and face.

$60 $50

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: