Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has taken the world by storm, and Saturday Night Live's comedy trio known as Please Don't Destroy wants a little bit of the credit -- unless things go badly in the future.

SNL writers and comics Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy sat down with Mike Birbiglia for a new episode of his Working It Out, and they seemingly bonded over having worked with Swift on different music videos.

Birbiglia, of course, had a role in the music video for Swift's "Anti-Hero," while Please Don't Destroy teamed up with Swift for a surprise appearance in a musical sketch in 2021.

Of course, the comedy trio also worked with Kelce when he hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023, when he appeared in one of their pre-taped sketches.

"We worked with both Taylor and Travis Kelce, before they got together," Marshall explained. "So we -- and we can cut this out if you guys don't want to say this -- but she kinda told us that she watched his SNL episode, and saw him in our video."

"Oh, yeah, yeah," Higgins said in agreement.

"She saw him in our video, and was like, 'Oh this guy seems funny,'" Marshall added. "So, like, a little bit [we] brought them together."

While Marshall was happy to share the story, he expressed some trepidation over taking credit for the romance -- seemingly because of the singer's outspoken legion of fans.

"I was thinking about like maybe [sharing that story] on Fallon, and then we were like, 'I think that, if then they ever break up, we will be pinned for causing this disaster," Marshall said.

The comic added, "It's just a very precarious situation, because people have such strong feelings."

Swift -- who pulled double duty as SNL host and musical guest in November 2009 -- first worked with Please Don't Destroy in November 2021 when she joined Pete Davidson for the musical sketch "Three Sad Virgins."

Meanwhile, Kelce hosted SNL in March 2023 and appeared in a pre-taped sketch written by Please Don't Destroy, in which he played an over-the-top self-defense instructor named Kurt Lightning.

Kelce's infatuation with Swift began when he went to see her perform on her Eras Tour last year, and tried to get her his number written on a friendship bracelet. While the initial effort didn't pan out, the pair managed to get in touch and Swift began coming out to Kansas City Chiefs games to show him some support.

Their romance has blossomed in the public eye over the past few months, and a source recently told ET that Kelce has been prioritizing his relationship with Swift despite their demanding schedules.

The source said the power couple is making a concerted effort to support each other amid their busy careers. Kelce, known for his dominance on the football field, demonstrated his commitment by chartering a jet and showing up for Swift during her performances in Australia earlier this month.

"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," the source said. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work."

