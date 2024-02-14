Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce enjoyed a sweet, romantic Valentine's Day dinner -- and Jason made sure to bring his sense of humor to the table.

The Philadelphia Eagles center was all smiles in a photo Kylie shared to her Instagram story on Wednesday, as he sat across from her at a restaurant while rocking a gray sweatshirt with the Tinder logo.

"Are you kidding me with this? 🥰," Kylie wrote over the photo, laughing at the sweet way Jason low-key poked fun of how the couple first met.

The pair first found one another through the dating app, and wound up tying the knot in April 2018. Referencing their love connection, Kylie wrote "Never forget where you came from..." next to the Tinder logo.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram

The happy couple share three daughters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Jason and Kylie spent the weekend in Las Vegas, where they cheered on Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on and defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

While Jason rocked some red and gold overalls with the Chiefs logo emblazoned across the front in support of his brother, Kylie was supporting Travis by wearing a red University of Cincinnati shirt. As a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, she has previously and publicly sworn never to wear another NFL team's gear.

