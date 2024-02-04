The NFL Pro Bowl is shaping up to be quite a fun family affair for the Kelce crew. Jason Kelce spent some quality time with his daughters on the gridiron during practices for the 2024 NFL all star event, and made sure to carve out a visit to Disney World while in town.

The Philadelphia Eagles center reported for his seventh NFL Pro Bowl Games this week in Orlando, Florida, and was joined by wife Kylie Kelce and the couple's three children, daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. In a series of videos shared by the NFL on social media, Jason is seen playing with his kids on a series of obstacles as he preps for the skills and non-contact flag football competition.

"Girl dad Jason Kelce," the NFL wrote over one video, which Jason shared on his page. The athlete's official New Heights podcast account also commented, "First team all-pro girl dad."

In more posts, Jason can be seen swinging his elder two daughters around in the air, while baby Bennett sweetly smiles and holds on to her mom.

Ellie also shares a special moment with U.S Women's Flag Football National Team star Madison Fulford, who offers an empowering message.

"I play football too, I'm not as cool as your dad," she jokes, giving her a wristband bracelet as a reminder that girls "can do anything boys can do."

In another clip, Jason is feeling good after a young fan declares him to be "the better looking brother." Jason is the elder sibling of Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Super Bowl LVIII hopeful Travis Kelce, who is famously dating Taylor Swift.

But then a nearby security guard bursts out laughing, with Jason pausing mid-autograph signing to ask, "Why is that so funny? Why is that so funny?"

"Sorry, boss," the guard lightheartedly replies. "Sorry! That's cold."

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games continue on Sunday at Camping World Stadium, airing on ESPN.

On Friday, Jason and Kylie took their girls to the Happiest Place on Earth, as they enjoyed a fun Disney World day together -- meeting with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as well as Frozen royalty Queen Elsa and Queen Anna.

The Kelce's trip comes just one week before the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl, where Travis and his Chiefs are competing against the San Francisco 49ers.

