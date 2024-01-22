Jason Kelce knows how to really cheer like a true football fan, and let out his wild side while rooting for his brother, Travis Kelce.

On Sunday, Jason, 36, celebrated Travis scoring a touchdown -- as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in New York -- by pulling off his shirt, chugging a beer and screaming at the top of his lungs.

As it turns out, his 2-year-od daughter, Elliotte, had some hilarious, choice words about her dad's wild antics.

Jason took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday and shared a photo of a text message he received that read, "Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing'!"

The Philadelphia Eagles center tweeted alongside the photo, "Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!"

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce - -with whom he also shares 4-year-old daughter Wyatt and 11-month old daughter Bennett -- joined Taylor Swift in the suite at the stadium on Sunday to cheer on Travis, and proved himself to be a man of the people -- and his brother's biggest fan -- throughout the game.

However, he made one little fan's wish come true by introducing her to Taylor. In a clip shared across social media, Jason, who made his way from the suites to the stands with fans, was seen picking up a little fan who held a sign, which appeared to be for Taylor.

"Let's show this to Taylor," Jason can be heard saying to the little fan, as he lifts her up in the direction of the suites. As the little girl gets into view of the pop star, she waves. Before putting her down, Jason turns to the camera and poses for a picture with the lucky fan.

This was, obviously, after Jason's wild and raucous cheering had already earned him a lot of love from everyone watching the game.

Meanwhile -- possibly due to the motivating factor of Jason's Viking-esque show of awesomeness -- the Chiefs went on to beat the Bills 27-24.

