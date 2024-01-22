Jason Kelce Lifts Young Taylor Swift Fan Up So She Can Meet the Singer

Jason Kelce helped a young fan reach new heights in order to meet Taylor Swift!

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife, Kylie Kelce, joined Taylor at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, as Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills.

Jason proved himself to be a man of the people -- and his brother's biggest fan -- throughout the game. However, he made one little fan's wish come true.

In a clip shared across social media, Jason, who made his way from the suites to the stands with fans, was seen picking up a little fan who held a sign, which appeared to be for Taylor.

"Let's show this to Taylor," Jason can be heard saying to the little fan, as he lifts her up in the direction of the suites. As the little girl gets into view of the pop star, she waves. Before putting her down, Jason turns to the camera and poses for a picture with the lucky fan.

Jason didn't keep himself restricted to the suites. Prior to kickoff, Jason and Kylie appeared in the warm suites, where they each were spotted chatting with the "Midnights" singer. After Travis scored his first touchdown, Jason -- who rocked a Big Yeti shirt and Chiefs hat in honor of his brother -- took off the shirt, and went to celebrate in the stands with fans by chugging a beer.

Taylor was visibly shocked by his decision and cheered him on as he did it. During the game, which saw the Chiefs clench a 27-24 win over the Bills, Jason made his way between the sections.

Ahead of the game, Jason was spotted tailgating with Bills fans outside the stadium. This was the first time that Jason -- who has NFL fans eagerly waiting to find out if he is retiring -- has been publicly spotted with the "Blank Space" singer.

It wasn't just the fans who had eyes on Jason either. Following the game, the center shared a tweet with a screenshot of a text, with his and Kylie's 3-year-old daughter, Elliotte.

"Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing,'!" read the text sent from Jason and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

"Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!" Jason tweeted alongside the screenshot.

Inside, Taylor rocked a cream sweater by the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas Project Collaboration, which included the Chiefs' colors and a team beanie. During the game, the GRAMMY-winning singer cheered on her man -- and clearly wasn't far from the tight end's mind while he was on the field.

Following a touchdown, Travis flashed Taylor's signature hand hearts in the direction of the suites.

The songstress has become a regular fixture at the Chiefs' games since making her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24. Following last week's victory, the "Love Story" singer and Travis were seen leaving the stadium together hand-in-hand.

