Jason Kelce would have probably rather been playing in Super Bowl LVIII but instead he settled for the second-best thing on NFL's biggest day -- watching the big game in the presence of music royalty.

The lovable Philadelphia Eagles center opened up about what it was like meeting music's biggest stars and catching a bunch of shows in Las Vegas ahead of watching his brother, Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl. The brothers discussed it all in the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, beginning with Taylor Swift introducing him to Ice Spice.

The cameras were rolling and zeroed in on their suite when Taylor introduced Jason to the "Pretty Girl" rapper. That moment went viral, particularly because of the charming way Jason shook Ice's hand while simultaneously bowing down his head a bit seemingly in reverence, not only to one of music's biggest stars but the fact she's a close friend of Taylor's.

On the podcast, Jason shared a bit about how the introduction went down.

"I also got to meet Ice Spice, which I was introduced to her as Ice," Jason shared. "She was very nice."

Getty

But that's not all. Jason also got to meet the one and only Sir Paul McCartney.

"I'm watching the game, sitting with Miles Teller, watching the game, talking football, and all of the sudden I hear Taylor behind me like, 'Jason, turn around!' And Paul McCartney is standing right there," Jason explained. "I'm like, 'What the heck is this?! There's royalty in the office?!' Oh my gosh."

Jason, donning Kansas City Chiefs-themed overalls on Sunday, really lived it up ahead of Sunday's game, which the Chiefs won in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers to capture the franchise's second straight Super Bowl win and fourth overall. Jason said he attended several shows, including U2 and Adele.

"The power ballads," he said. "I'm just a huge fan of. Adele's voice is ...," he trailed off while gushing at the singer's talent.

"Magical," Travis interjected. "it's magical."

Following Sunday's game, Jason said he gained a new appreciation for the way Taylor handles all the attention that comes her way, not just with fans but mega celebrities alike. Shaquille O'Neal was among those who really wanted to meet Taylor, and the NBA legend got that opportunity. But there were so many other celebrities who were hoping to do the same.

"I think this was my first, really, understanding kind of some of the things she has to deal with on a lot of basis," Jason said. "There were so many star-studded people there. Everyone wants to come see her. The suite's only so big. It was overwhelming to be honest with you. I was going out of the suite to talk to Keegan-Michael Key, his wife, a bunch of people. The celebrity attendance at the game was unreal."

