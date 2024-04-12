One thing about Travis Kelce, is he's always going to represent. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles legend, Jason Kelce, returned to their alma mater on Thursday for a high energy live taping of their popular New Heights podcast.

At one point during the event, Travis was seen enthusiastically moving his hips and dancing along to a marching band rendition of girlfriend Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off." Travis, of course, immediately chimed in saying, "Oh, I know this one!"

After a few bars of the song, Travis happily added, "One of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen. Alright, nah!"

Jason noted that it's "Wyatt's favorite, too," referencing his 4-year-old daughter.

There were plenty of Swifties in attendance for the show, making their presence known by singing loudly along to some of Swift's hits -- including "22" and "Cruel Summer" -- in the stands.

Travis and Jason -- two former University of Cincinnati Bearcats legends -- used their first arena show to host the inaugural Lombaby Games ahead of recording their live podcast. For the interview portion of the taping, the NFL stars were joined by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Another notable moment came when the school held a very special, belated commencement ceremony, which allowed Travis and Jason to formally walk the stage in their graduation cap and gowns and pick up their diplomas. While the brothers both have earned degrees from the University of Cincinnati, they were unable to participate in the graduation ceremonies back when they were in college.

Travis took a page straight from Jason's playbook, using the celebratory moment as an opportunity to chug a beer.

Mama Donna Kelce was on hand to show her support on their big night, as was Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce.

This is hardly the first time Travis has shown that he's a bona fide Swiftie. He famously attended her Eras Tour when it rolled through Kansas City, Missouri, last summer before they were an item. In recent months, he has been seen dancing and singing along to her songs including "Bad Blood" and "Love Story."

Back in November, Travis told WSJ. Magazine that he had been most excited for the 1989 portion of Swift's set -- which is named for the year in which she, and he, were born.

"'Blank Space' was the one I wanted to hear live for sure," he spilled. "'I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.' That's a helluva line!"

Swift is currently gearing up for the April 19 release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Travis, meanwhile, is set to bring back his Kelce Jam music festival on May 18 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The athlete recently opened up to ET about how the Midnights singer's taste in music has influenced him since he's been dating the pop star, saying that watching a musical genius at work has been nothing short of an eye-opening experience for the self-described music junkie.

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," Kelce told ET. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."

