Kylie Kelce was not ready for her close-up. Affectionately dubbed "Princess Kyana" by brother-in-law Travis Kelce, Kylie shyly hid her face from the cameras during Thursday's New Heights live taping at the University of Cincinnati.

Kylie, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles superstar Jason Kelce, was on hand to support her husband at the school's Fifth Third Arena, sitting right up front along with her in-laws, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce. But as a jumbotron camera fixed on her for a close-up, the mother of three quickly hid her face behind her hands before picking up a cutout of Jason's face to cover hers, instead.

The New Heights official account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip of the funny moment.

"PRINCESS KYANA IN THE BUILDING," the post read.

The moniker stems from Kylie's charitable turn modeling and auctioning off a signed Eagles letterman jacket inspired by the one Princess Diana famously wore in the '90s. With the proceeds set to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation, the one-of-a-kind item officially sold for $100,000 to Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney last year.

Despite her aversion to the spotlight, Kylie had no trouble engaging with fans at the event. According to a local sports reporter, Kylie stayed late after the taping ended to take photos and sign autographs for attendees.

Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not appear to be on hand for the festivities, but her presence was certainly felt. At one point, Travis was seen enthusiastically moving his hips and dancing along to a marching band rendition of Swift's "Shake It Off." Travis, of course, immediately chimed in saying, "Oh, I know this one!"

After a few bars of the song, Travis happily added, "One of my favorites right there, ladies and gentlemen. Alright, nah!"

Jason noted that it's "Wyatt's favorite, too," referencing his 4-year-old daughter.

Kylie and Jason, who have been married since 2018, share three children: daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Travis and Jason -- two former University of Cincinnati Bearcats legends -- used their first arena show to host the inaugural Lombaby Games ahead of recording their live podcast. For the interview portion of the taping, the NFL stars were joined by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Another notable moment came when the school held a very special, belated commencement ceremony, which allowed Travis and Jason to formally walk the stage in their graduation cap and gowns and pick up their diplomas. While the brothers both have earned degrees from the University of Cincinnati, they were unable to participate in the graduation ceremonies back when they were in college.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce pose on the red carpet of the Kelce documentary premiere. - Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Since Jason announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in March, Kylie has been vocal with her public support about his next steps.

Earlier this month, Kylie spoke with Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her wishes for her husband.

"He needs to get out of the house," Kylie, who heads the Eagles Autism Foundation, said. "It's not that I need him to get out of the house, it's that he needs to get out of the house. I think that with three small children, I don't think golf is gonna cut it."

While Jason has not shared what's next, Kylie admitted that with all the speculation surrounding his next career path, he'll have no problem doing whatever it is he decides to do, which she playfully noted was "a pain."

"I think nothing is off the table at this point," she said. "He's my husband, so I'm biased, but I think he's so good at everything he tries. It's kind of a pain in the butt. Nothing is off the table, he's an ideas guy, so I think he's gonna see what happens."

