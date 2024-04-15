Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift turned heads as they attended Coachella together over the weekend, but it’s just the beginning of many adventures for the couple.

"Taylor and Travis were so excited to go to Coachella together," a source tells ET. "They wanted to be there to support their friends and just have fun. They had the best time at the festival and were in their own world even though so many people were around them. They are very in love and in sync in so many aspects of their lives, and it’s very sweet to see."

Their presence at Coachella didn't go unnoticed, though, as Swift and Kelce immersed themselves in the festival spirit, embracing the music, the vibe, and each other.

Another source added, "Travis has always loved going to Coachella, and having Taylor by his side made it all the better. The happy couple enjoyed the weekend’s festivities, supporting Taylor’s famous friends during their live sets. The two are continuing to explore their relationship by supporting each other’s endeavors and doing what every other couple does, and that’s go on dates. This is one of many adventures yet to come for the duo."

While the pair may have shown up to support headliner and friend Lana Del Rey and Swift's longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who performed with his group, Bleachers, the singer and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend, both 34, certainly decided to take on a "when in the desert" mentality.

In TikToks posted over the weekend, the couple was seen happily embracing, dancing and even making out while enjoying what has become one of the most iconic music festivals in the world.

One particular video shows the adorable pair sweetly smooching from what appears to be behind a barricade and whispering sweet nothings to each other during a performance.

"I think he said 'I love you, baby,'" noted one person who attempted to read Kelce's lips during the clip.

The GRAMMY-winning superstar and the Super Bowl champion turned heads as they arrived towards the stage, and based on their outfits, they were ready for the show.

Kelce paid homage to one of his favorite movies, Happy Gilmore, rocking a cap with the film's name, which he paired with blue and white striped pants, a crisp white T-shirt and a flannel.

For her part, Swift showed some leg in a black 2-in-1 skirt by Halara, which she paired with a black T-shirt and oversized black jacket. In a nod to her man and his brother, Jason Kelce, the "All Too Well" songstress completed her look with a New Heights cap.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walk around Coachella 2024 hand-in-hand - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The pair was spotted showing some PDA as they danced and kissed among the VIP crowd during multiple performances.

Later in the day on Saturday, the pair was joined by Ice Spice as they watched Antonoff and his band. In another clip, the couple was spotted supporting Ice Spice during her set as the rapper took the stage in a lace catsuit by I.AM.GIA.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hanging out at Coachella on April 13 - Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In an Instagram post early Sunday morning, Swift was also seen cheesing with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who purportedly watched one of the headlining acts alongside the singer and her three-time Super Bowl-winning boyfriend.

"Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖 #girlpower," Luis Ruelas, Teresa's husband of two years, wrote.

The photo -- which sees the Housewife in a pink cowgirl hat and Swift with her New Heights baseball cap turned backwards -- was later reposted to Bravo's own Instagram account with the caption, "Coachella (Teresa's Version)."

Throughout the evening, Swift and Kelce delivered even more sweet moments, including one where he danced behind her as they sung along with Ice Spice as she performed "Karma." According to the clip, Kelce didn't miss a beat as he sang the tune word-for-word with his lady.

Among the "Shake It Off" singer's other friends who hit the stage during the weekend was Lana Del Rey, who headlined the festival on Friday. Swift's Eras Tour opener, Sabrina Carpenter, also took the stage the same day -- and was supported by her rumored boyfriend, Barry Keoghan.

Other acts performing this year include headliners Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt, as well as Peso Pluma, Blur, J Balvin and Reneé Rapp, among many others. The annual festival presented by Goldenvoice at the Empire Polo Club is scheduled to run April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Swift and Kelce weren't in attendance during Friday night's kickoff as they were spotted in Los Angeles having a sweet sushi date before heading to the desert.

The sighting comes on the heels of Kelce's exclusive interview with ET, in which he revealed the ways that Swift has influenced his own musical taste in recent months.

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," Kelce told ET on April 2. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."

Later this week, Swift will drop her own new music as she releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. After that, she'll resume her blockbuster Eras Tour overseas.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," Kelce teased in his chat with ET, confirming that he will be in the crowd cheering her on at her upcoming shows.

"We're both very career-driven. We both love what we do, and any chance that I can show my support to her -- and knowing that she's showing me all the support in the world throughout the season -- it's just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay," Kelce said.

It's been a fun offseason for Kelce -- from celebrating a Super Bowl win to going on vacay with Swift in the Bahamas and then Los Angeles. Following those trips, a source told ET that "Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy."

The source added, "They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever."

And the fun continues for Kelce, who very soon will host yet again his already legendary Kelce Jam, Presented by Jim Beam. The festival goes down May 18 at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City. Some of this year's featured artists include hitmakers like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo.

