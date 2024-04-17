Travis Kelce had a "fun, fun day" at Coachella with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the couple's trip to the desert on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, revealing some of his favorite performances and why he and Swift decided to hang with the crowd rather than taking in the show from backstage.

"I like to see it from the fans' perspective, like, the people that actually... because I am, I'm a fan of the music. I'm a fan of live shows," Travis explained. "I want to see it from the front of the stage."

The 34-year-old athlete admitted that they "probably could have finessed it" to enjoy a private space for the event, but he wasn't interested in that option.

"I think it's just that much more of an experience if you're in the pit, man, if you're in the madness with all the fans," he said. "It was awesome, though."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kelce and Swift were snapped together at the iconic music festival on Saturday, with the pop songstress rocking a green New Heights-branded baseball cap. In several clips posted by fans on social media, the duo were seen happily embracing, dancing and even making out while enjoying the festivities.

Without naming Swift directly, Travis' brother and co-host -- Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce -- joked, "We know who you went with. We saw the pictures."

He added, "Sold out of the green hat real quick."

Later, Travis shared that they had restocked the accessory online.

"Those are gonna be gone pretty quickly now that we just informed everyone," he joked. "I know I'm gonna buy a few, I f**king love that green hat. That's a really good shade of green."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The pair showed up to support Swift's friend and headliner Lana Del Rey, as well as her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who performed with his group Bleachers.

On Wednesday, Travis admitted that he wasn't fully in tune to Antonoff's prowess prior to seeing him live at Coachella.

"It was fun getting out there and seeing a few new bands that I really wasn't familiar with and just became an absolute love of their music because of how they perform and how they captivated the crowd and got everybody into it," he said. "The Bleachers, that guy Jack Antonoff, absolutely ripped it and I had so much fun seeing him go nuts with the guitar and all his boys. They had two sax players, two drummers, two guitars, and they just ripped it and it was so much fun."

Travis also name dropped the band Jungle and one of his favorite songs, "Casio," as well as DJ Tom Dollar.

"I love live music, man. I absolutely love live music," he gushed. "I don't get enough of it in my life. I really enjoy any event. I just like going to events, going places where people are, seeing talents that all these talented people in the world, like, I just like to experience that type of s**t. I love experiencing new cultures."

This wasn't Travis' first time at the event, and he hopes it won't be his last.

"Saturday was such a fun, fun day," he gushed. "I love going to Coachella, man. Hopefully I can keep going, but obviously you know the schedules always fill the f**k up real quick in the offseason."

Travis Kelce attends his first annual Kelce Jam in 2023. - Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

In fact, Travis revealed that he couldn't attend Friday night's Coachella lineup because he was "still working." Though he didn't specify on what, Travis is presumably referring to his newly-announced role as the host of Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

Later on Friday, he was seen enjoying a low-key date with Swift at a sushi hot spot in Los Angeles.

"Taylor and Travis were so excited to go to Coachella together," a source told ET on Monday. "They wanted to be there to support their friends and just have fun. They had the best time at the festival and were in their own world even though so many people were around them. They are very in love and in sync in so many aspects of their lives, and it’s very sweet to see."

Another source added, "Travis has always loved going to Coachella, and having Taylor by his side made it all the better. The happy couple enjoyed the weekend’s festivities, supporting Taylor’s famous friends during their live sets. The two are continuing to explore their relationship by supporting each other’s endeavors and doing what every other couple does, and that’s go on dates. This is one of many adventures yet to come for the duo."

Swift is gearing up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19. Then, next month, Kelce will host his Kelce Jam music fest, presented by Jim Beam. The festival goes down May 18 at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Missouri. Some of this year's featured artists include Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo.

