Jason Kelce often goes commando. On the latest episode of his and brother Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Jason revealed why he forgoes underwear most of the time.

"I do not wear underwear, and I don't wear underwear based on comfort," Jason said, after Travis revealed one of the podcast's sponsors to be an underwear company. "The reason I don't wear underwear is because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy."

As for if he'll ever come around to underwear, Jason insisted, "I don't think that's going to change."

Jason shared that there's one exception to his no underwear rule, and that's when he's working out.

"My thighs chafe," he said, "so I... do wear compression shorts when I'm running or doing physical activity."

Also during the episode, Jason revealed that he lost the Super Bowl ring during a New Heights event in Cincinnati. During the event, teams faced off for a game in which they competed to locate Jason's ring inside two inflatable pools filled with chili.

"This game existed because I continually lose my Super Bowl ring," Jason explained. "And I don't even know if Travis still knows this, but I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event. They could not find it."

"We have still yet to find it," he added. "All of the stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati/Tri-State area. I didn't think that would happen."

Jason noted that he's already put in an insurance claim for the ring, quipping, "I think the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they're gonna cover that."

Jason won the ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Earlier this year, the beloved center, who's a six-time All Pro honoree, seven-time Pro Bowl selection, and future Hall of Famer, announced his retirement from the NFL.

