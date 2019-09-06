Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes continue to get fans' hearts' racing!

The former Fifth Harmony singer made a surprise appearance at Mendes' concert at the Rogers Centre in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, on Friday night. The rumored couple gave a steamy and sexy performance of their song "Señorita," even sharing a kiss at the end.

In video captured by fans in attendance and shared on social media, the two recreate their fiery MTV Video Music Awards performance, getting close and appearing to share a smooch. While the two didn't go all the way at the awards show, at the end of this performance Mendes did give Cabello a kiss on the cheek.

The pair was spotted on a PDA-filled date around the city earlier this week. Cabello recently opened up about falling in love, amid her frequent kissing sightings with 21-year-old Mendes.

"This past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person," she told Elle. "I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person."

The "Havana" singer also insisted that tries to keep her life private "to a maddening degree," explaining that "my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else."

"People can say whatever they want to say," Cabello continued of the relationship rumors. "They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That's how I want to live."

