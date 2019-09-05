Camila Cabello is on top of the world right now.

The 22-year-old singer covers the October music issue of Elle Magazine, which drops the same day as her two new singles, "Liar" and "Shameless," along with a new music video.

In the cover story, Cabello opens up about falling in love with her rumored beau, Shawn Mendes.

"This past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person," she admits. "I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person."

She insists she "hadn't" felt love before this time, noting, "I've loved people from afar, but falling in love with someone and having feelings for someone but they don't know... it's different."

As for keeping her personal life private, Cabello admits that she is "to a maddening degree."

"I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else," she says. "As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that."

When asked specifically about Mendes and her unwillingness to confirm an official romance, Cabello says, "People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That's how I want to live."

That being said, she later gushes about Mendes saying, "I love him. We have always connected; we have the best time together."

Cabello teased her new era of music, titled Romance, earlier this week, with entirely revamped social media pages. The former Fifth Harmony member released her self-titled debut album in 2018, and has given fans a handful of one-off singles since, including her recent collaboration with Mendes titled "Señorita."

Cabello and her rumored boyfriend performed the sexy song at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards last week -- and days later, Mendes addressed why they've played so coy about their relationship.

"Honestly, I wanna say, I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship," he told fans after his Connecticut concert. "There’s another person involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding, you know?"

As for what's next for Cabello, Romance is the name of her upcoming album, and she is also set to perform on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 12.

