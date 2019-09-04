There's nothing holding back these lovers when it comes to PDA.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes can't get enough of each other and were spotted cozying up while out and about in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday. The "Never Be the Same" singer and the "If I Can't Have You" crooner walked hand in hand as they made their way to a restaurant called Early Bird.

Cabello, wearing jeans, a white tee and dark gray sweater, wrapped her arm tightly around the Canadian native, who donned a gray hoodie and black jeans. Prior to being photographed, the two were spotted making out at a park.

The outing comes days after Mendes was asked about his love life, amid the romance rumors and frequent PDA-filled sightings with Cabello.

"You've said you've never been in love," the fan said in a video posted to Twitter. "Has that changed recently?"

"Honestly, I wanna say I wanna talk to you guys about this stuff but it’s not just me in the relationship," Mendes responded. "There’s another person involved. I can’t say things that I feel... It’s not just me deciding you know?"

Cabello, meanwhile, declared a new era of music titled Romance. In a short clip posted on her social media, the 22-year-old singer is seen with a heart-shaped look over her heart, which is unlocked with a key.

When the lock opens it reveals a pink-and-purple hued scene, complete with a sand timer, a heart and a white house. Cabello mysteriously looks straight at the camera with her heart open, before on screen text declares, "Welcome to the world of Romance."

For more on the couple and their PDA-filled dates, see below.

