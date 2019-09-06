Camila Cabello's sharing her ideas on kissing.

The 22-year-old singer recently talked on SiriusXM radio's Hits1, and was asked about a headline that declared she and Shawn Mendes kissed like they were in a rom-com.

"I think if you're smooching, you gotta smooch like you're in a rom-com," she said in response. "What do you want to smooch like you're in a boring drama? No!"

Cabello recently opened up about falling in love, amid her frequent PDA sightings with 21-year-old Mendes.

"This past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person," she told Elle. "I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person."

While the rumored couple are often seen in public, Cabello insisted that she attempts to keep her life private "to a maddening degree."

"I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else," she said. "As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that."

"People can say whatever they want to say," Cabello continued of the relationship rumors. "They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That's how I want to live."

Also during the radio interview, Cabello discussed her new music following the release of her two new songs, "Liar" and "Shameless," the latter of which also got a sexy music video.

"I think that my songs have always been personal. Like, even in the last album because I'm writing them so they're my stories," she explained. "But I think there's just a lot more detail because I'm living a lot more."

Watch the video below for more on Cabello.

