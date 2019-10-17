Becky G couldn't be more excited for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to rock the Super Bowl halftime show.

ET Live's Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz spoke with Becky on the red carpet at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she said it's about time that the legends played the big show.

"Can we please have a round of applause for Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, mi gente! That is huge!" she said. "For us, as the Latino community, that is something we should all be so proud of."

"It's just like, how can you be a reflection of the audience without really reflecting with the talent who we are?" Becky asked. "It's something that was long overdue but is happening at the right time."

The "Becky From the Block" singer has been open about her love for Lopez and hopes to follow in her triple-threat footsteps. Becky's certainly on her way, having achieved incredible success in Latin music before releasing her first album, Mala Santa, which dropped Thursday.

"Honestly, it's such a huge moment for me, because... having done this for so many years, it's a true reflection of where we are in the music industry that it's been, like, a career based off of singles," she shared. "Like, that's crazy! So to have an official album is a huge deal for me."

Becky also recently collaborated with BTS' J-Hope on "Chicken Noodle Soup."

"It was so much fun," she recalled. "I think for me as an artist, to get the opportunity to one, be inspired and then learn from a peer in a way you have yet to experience, that was huge for me, and I think it's definitely going to be a memory that I carry in my heart forever."

At Thursday's Latin AMAs, Becky will be honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award. "I am only 22 years old, and to think that I have lived most of my life in front of the world and in front of the cameras, in front of social media, just battling through this industry and living the highs and lows in front of the world, it's been quite the journey that's taught me a lot of things," she told ET. "So, I think that's going to be a huge moment for me tonight that I will hopefully try to process at some point."

See more in the video below.

