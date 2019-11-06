Alex Rodriguez is offering new details on his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez's, hotly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show next year alongside Shakira.

The former MLB star dropped by the Today show on Wednesday to promote his new CNBC show, Back in the Game, where he chatted about the honor and how the singer is preparing for the performance.

"You know, it's a been a dream of hers her whole life," the 44-year-old former pro athlete shared. "Who doesn't want to play at the Super Bowl, right? And she's always wanted it, she's been close a few times, and when we got that call from [NFL Commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and JAY-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

When asked if rehearsals are underway, Rodriguez responded, "Oh, she's been rehearsing for, like, six weeks."

"She's always wanted it...she's been rehearsing for six weeks," @ARod gives us the inside scoop on @Jlo's reaction to performing in this year's Super Bowl halftime show! pic.twitter.com/yo9ngRpQxI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2019

In late September, it was announced that Lopez and Shakira will be taking the stage midway through Super Bowl LIV; a performance JAY-Z is helping organize. Soon afterward, the singers did a joint interview where they reacted to getting the opportunity and what it means to them.

"I love that it's in Miami," 50-year-old Lopez shared. "It's a very Latino town and that they picked the two of us."

"I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be, in a way, next to J.Lo, representing the Latino community that is such an important force in the United States," Shakira shared.

"I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year. That they have two Latinos performing this year. It's the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country. It sends an important message," Lopez said. "At the end of the day, it's about making a statement of love and unity and making everybody come together just for a moment, and hopefully that resonates for a long time."

On Wednesday, while speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb during her hour, Rodriguez discussed the wave of momentum Lopez's career is currently enjoying, including Oscar buzz for her work in the hit film Hustlers.

"She's just such an incredible person," he gushed. "She is so excited. Hustlers was a juggernaut. It was such a great movie and so relatable right here in New York City." He once again touched upon her forthcoming Super Bowl appearance, stating, "It was a lifelong dream to play at the Super Bowl. It's in Miami, our four kids are in Miami."

Then, guest co-host Andy Cohen playfully asked Rodriguez who wears the pants in his relationship with Lopez, considering both are ludicrously busy with multiple projects at all times.

"Before she gets home, I'm the boss," Rodriguez answered. "Andy, when I get home, I'm like, 'I'm security, I'm Uber, I'm the teacher.' We have four kids and no one listens to Dad."

“It was a lifelong dream to play at the Super Bowl.”@AROD shares what it was like for @Jlo to get the call to perform at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5H5UhqV9mo — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 6, 2019

Rodriguez also discussed the dynamic of their relationship, stating, "I'm drawn to powerful women because of my mother. I grew up with a single mother, she had two jobs. I have an incredible sister. And I just believe in women equality. I just think women are the future and boys, we're, like, a thing of the past."

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, who discussed turning down JAY-Z when he asked the singer to perform at next year's halftime show.

"JAY-Z called me and said, 'You know something? I'm coming to Miami,' and Gloria said, 'I'm not going to the Super Bowl. I don't want to do it!'" Emilio shared.

Gloria added: "Come on -- those high-stress things? That's a high stress thing. I've done them. I've done two. What would be the need? You already have two amazing headliners. And, I've been blessed to have already done it twice. It's good."

She has previously performed at the 1992 and 1999 Super Bowl halftime shows. Gloria later said: "I'm really thrilled for Shakira and J. Lo, [who] are going to be burning up the stage because those women are hot."

See more on Lopez and Rodriguez below.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Career First She Achieved Making 'Hustlers' (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Maluma Says Filming 'Marry Me' With Jennifer Lopez Was an 'Amazing Experience' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Donate Year's Supply of Food to Students in Need

Chiquis Jokes Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' Body Inspired Her to Stay Away from Carbs 'Forever' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery