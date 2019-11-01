Maluma is gushing over working with Jennifer Lopez!

ET's Rachel Smith caught up with the 25-year-old singer as he arrived to Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party Presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale New York, and he couldn't help but express awe over his time filming Marry Me with the 50-year-old superstar.

"It's been an amazing month, actually. I've been here in New York for two or three weeks shooting the movie with Jennifer," he said.

While Maluma, who changed into his masked costume in the car after leaving the set of the flick, was clearly thrilled by the direction of his career he also made sure to enjoy the holiday.

"It's been such an amazing experience also working, doing music. I mean we never stop," he said. "Being right now in New York City and taking a little break to try and enjoy Halloween is important for me too."

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Marry Me, which began filming last month, follows Lopez, a pop star, who moments before marrying her rock-star fiance (Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Just days into filming, Lopez and Maluma shot what's likely a pivotal scene in the movie during Maluma's concert at Madison Square Garden. At the time, an eyewitness at the show told ET that the performer asked if the audience would be OK with being part of the movie, before welcoming Lopez to the stage.

Back in May, Maluma told ET that he did have acting aspirations, but was waiting for the right role to get started in Hollywood.

"I would love to [act]. It's just that everything comes at its moment," he said. "Then, with God's help, I will look for opportunities to act. But if I do it, I would want to do something big. To do something in Hollywood, something that represents a big movement. At the moment, I'm focused on my musical career."

Marry Me is due out in 2020.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Career First She Achieved Making 'Hustlers' (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Film Duet for 'Marry Me' at His NY Concert -- Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Kick Off 'Marry Me' First Day of Filming -- Pics

Maluma to Co-Star Alongside Jennifer Lopez in New Rom-Com -- Find Out His Role!

Related Gallery