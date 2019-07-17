Maluma is gearing up for his big screen debut!

The "Felices Los Cuatro" crooner is set to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me, ET can confirm.

The 25-year-old Colombian heartthrob will play Lopez's fiance. Per Deadline, who was first to report the casting, Marry Me follows Lopez, a pop star, who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher -- played by Owen Wilson -- out of the crowd to marry instead.

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me goes into production in October in New York and is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

Maluma had previously told ET that he had aspirations of acting in the future -- but was waiting for the right role.

"I would love to [act]. It's just that everything comes at its moment," he said while promoting his YouTube documentary. "Then, with God's help, I will look for opportunities to act. But if I do it, I would want to do something big. To do something in Hollywood, something that represents a big movement. At the moment, I'm focused on my musical career."

Meanwhile, Lopez is currently gearing up to promote her latest film, Hustlers. The highly anticipated flick -- whose first trailer dropped this week -- tells the story about savvy ex-strippers who team up to swindle Wall Street clients.

Watch the first look in the video below.

