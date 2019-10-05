It was a night to remember for Jennifer Lopez and Maluma fans!

Lopez surprised the audience at the Colombian crooner's 11:11 concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, on Friday night. Dressed in a stunning bedazzled gold gown with a headpiece, J.Lo took the stage to perform an emotional rendition of her and Marc Anthony's song, "No Me Ames," with Maluma.

The special moment was filmed as part of the two singers' upcoming movie, Marry Me, which started filming this week.

A concert attendee tells ET that just before 10 p.m., Maluma returned to the stage in a shiny gold blazer and told fans that he had a surprise for them. He then said that the person he was introducing means a lot to the Latinx community, that he's just started filming Marry Me and asked if the audience would be OK with being part of the movie.

Lopez then rose from below the stage and the crowd went wild, per the eyewitness.

At the end of her performance, the 50-year-old entertainer exited from the same spot she entered. Per the attendee, Lopez redid the entrance about four times. Throughout the entire filming process, both artists thanked the fans for their cooperation.

The concertgoer tells ET, "Maluma was emotional the entire night and spoke about what it meant to him to be performing at a sold-out show two consecutive years in a row at Madison Square Garden, and thanked the audience for all the love." He also thanked his parents and other family members who were sitting front row, the eyewitness says.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Marry Me follows Lopez, a pop star, who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance (played by Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. The rom-com is directed by Kat Coiro and is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

It's an exciting time for Lopez, who last month confirmed she and Shakira would be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Hear what the two superstars had to say about their upcoming performance in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Kick Off 'Marry Me' First Day of Filming -- Pics

Maluma to Co-Star Alongside Jennifer Lopez in New Rom-Com -- Find Out His Role!

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Open Up About Their Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Related Gallery