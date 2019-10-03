Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have officially kicked off filming for their new movie, Marry Me.

The 50-year-old multi-talented star took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from the first day of shooting their upcoming rom-com, as well as pen a heartfelt message about working with such talented people.

"The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business!!!" J.Lo begins. "True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!! @maluma #owenwilson @MarryMeMovie #Day1 #musicandmoviesmeet #dreamcometrue."

Maluma, 25, replied to Lopez's post writing, "I’m so grateful 🙏🏻."

Additionally, the Colombian crooner also posted a photo of him and Lopez sitting in a dance studio and smiling.

"DAY ONE / DIA UNO 🎥 🎞@jlo," he simply captioned the shot.

"Today I fulfilled a dream I had since I was little," the "Felices Los Cuatro" singer also wrote in Spanish on his Instagram Story. "Thank you, God. Thank you, life."

Instagram Story

Marry Me follows Lopez, a pop star, who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance (played by Maluma) at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and spontaneously picks a random math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead. The rom-com is directed by Kat Coiro and is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

Earlier this week, Lopez was spotted with Wilson filming at Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

James Devaney/GC Images

Maluma had previously told ET that he had aspirations of acting in the future -- but was waiting for the right role.

"I would love to [act]. It's just that everything comes at its moment," he said while promoting his YouTube documentary. "Then, with God's help, I will look for opportunities to act. But if I do it, I would want to do something big. To do something in Hollywood, something that represents a big movement. At the moment, I'm focused on my musical career."

Meanwhile, Lopez currently stars in the critically acclaimed drama, Hustlers, and is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show next year with Shakira.

Hear what the two Latin superstars had to say about joining forces and delivering a -- what will for sure be -- spectacular performance in the video below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Maluma to Co-Star Alongside Jennifer Lopez in New Rom-Com -- Find Out His Role!

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Open Up About Their Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Maluma and J Balvin Drop Sizzling First Collaboration 'Que Pena' -- Watch the Music Video

Related Gallery