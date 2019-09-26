The Maluma and J Balvin collaboration we have ALL been waiting for is finally here!

The Colombian crooners dropped their first joint track titled "Que Pena," on Friday, as well as its sizzling accompanying music video.

In the video, the two urban singers are sharply dressed. It begins the two poking fun at each other and then Maluma getting out of a luxurious white car and arriving at a club. Once inside, the two go up against each other, before laughing it out and hitting the dance floor together. There's also flashes of a grand ballroom with tango dancers, as the two seduce two stunning ladies in a hotel room.

In February, the two Latin superstars got fans whirled up when they posted photos together, teasing to a possible collaboration.

Then in May, Maluma confirmed to ET that he and Balvin had something up their sleeve.

"I have been in the studio with Balvin working on a big surprise," he teased at the time, adding that "fans will definitely get to hear the J Balvin and Maluma song."

The 25-year-old also reflected on his many successes and working with the biggest names in Latin music. "So many amazing things have happened in my life," he expressed. "I've been releasing a lot of new music. I also did a song with Becky G, 'La Repuesta.' I had the honor of writing a song for Marc Anthony, 'Parecen Viernes.'"

"I've been working hard to make all my dreams come true," Maluma said.

For more on the heartthrob, watch below.

