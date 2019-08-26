J Balvin and Bad Bunny brought their music video to life.

The reggaetoneros lit up the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night. The Colombian and Puerto Rican artists got the crowd on their feet performing their latest single, "Que Pretendes," from their recently released joint album, OASIS.

The two hit the stage in inflatable custom-made cartoon costumes, surrounded by dancing inflatable animals, including a lovable dinosaur. At one point, they flew above the stage.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Prior to taking the stage, the pair posed for the cameras on the red carpet. Bad Bunny rocked an all-black look with a face mask and yellow shades.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Balvin arrived in an oversized grey suit with a knitted sweater and black sneakers.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Balvin was up for four VMAs, including two for the Best Latin award for "I Can't Get Enough" featuring Benny Blanco, Tainy and Selena Gomez, and Rosalia's "Con Altura," for which they won. He was also nominated in the Best Dance category for David Guetta's "Save My Name" also featuring Bebe Rexha, and Best Choreography for "Con Altura."

Bad Bunny, on his end, was nominated in the Best Latin category for "MIA" featuring Drake.

For more on Balvin and Bad Bunny, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Reik and J Balvin Drop 'Indeciso' Music Video with Lalo Ebratt - Watch! (Exclusive)

J Balvin and Bad Bunny Pay Tribute to El Paso Victims During Historic Performance at UForia

J Balvin and Bad Bunny Release Joint Album ‘OASIS’ Just in Time for Summer -- Listen!

Related Gallery