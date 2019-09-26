This is happening! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are playing Super Bowl LIV!

The singers sent the halftime-show hype into overdrive on Thursday, posting pics to their social media pages with the date of the upcoming NFL championship game.

"This is happening. 🌎 02.02.20," Lopez shared, alongside a cropped photo of her decked out in all gold -- with a notable Pepsi logo on her arm. (Pepsi is the perennial sponsor of the star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show.)

Shakira shared a similar pic, with the Pepsi logo on her ring and belt, along with the caption, "Get ready 🌎 02.02.20."

Pepsi and the NFL then confirmed the exciting news, tweeting, "Two queens. First time together on stage…on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL."

ET spoke with Lopez about the possibility of playing the big game back in July. "Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal, but we'll see," she told ET at the time. "They make their own decisions over there."

