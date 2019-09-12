Amid reports that Jennifer Lopez is at the top of the NFL's list when it comes to who they'll ask to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime show, the multi-talented entertainer says it would be "amazing" to perform during the big game.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with Lopez at a movie theater in Miami -- where the star turned out to surprise a group of moviegoers at a special screening of her upcoming crime dramedy Hustlers -- and the celebrated star admitted that getting to take to the stage at the at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be something of a dream come true.

"I mean, it would be awesome," Lopez marveled. "I think, like, when you're a little girl and you're dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that's definitely one of those."

"It would be amazing," she added with a smile.

The location of the event makes the possibility even more ideal, given Lopez's close ties to Miami. She and her fiance, 43-year-old Alex Rodriguez -- who grew up in Miami -- have a residence there and spend plenty of time in the city. Additionally, her "It's My Party" tour ends with three consecutive dates, July 25-27, at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

ET previously spoke with Lopez back in July, shortly before she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday, and the singer said she'd definitely be down to perform, but that it all rests in the hands of the NFL.

"Yeah, we've thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami, it's a big deal, but we'll see," Lopez said. "They make their own decisions over there."

Earlier this week, a source told ET that the NFL is seriously considering extending an offer to Lopez, and that they've been "in talks for a while."

"There are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official. Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true," the source said, adding, "Things are looking good."

Things are also looking good for Lopez when it comes to her new film, Hustlers, in which she leads a star-studded cast -- including Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.

The film -- based on New York Magazine article -- follows a group of exotic dancers who turn to scamming and hustling wealthy clients at a strip club following the late-2000s financial crisis and economic recession.

The movie and its strong cast have been getting a lot of awards season buzz ahead of its premiere, and Lopez says the support and love has been really appreciated.

"There's a lot of buzz, which is exciting, and all the girls have been working hard promoting it and getting it out there," Lopez said. "People seem to be really interested, so that's fun."

Lopez herself has been showered with praise for her performance, and the actress -- who has spent a great deal of her career making a name for herself in both the movie industry and music business, says the positive feedback and support "feels amazing."

"You know, I'm looking at some of these reviews and thinking, like, 'OK!' And feeling like I already won. It's amazing you know?" she shared. "I'm not really thinking about anything else, except kind of living in the moment and feeling really happy that people are loving it."

Lopez's critically praised new film Hustlers opens in theaters Sept. 13.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Hustlers' Costume Designer Explains How Jennifer Lopez Inspired Her Own Stripper Transformation (Exclusive)

Alex Rodriguez Hints at Destination Wedding With Jennifer Lopez: 'It's Gonna Be a Long Flight'

Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

'Hustlers' Stripper Consultant Shares the Advice She Gave to Jennifer Lopez (Exclusive)

Related Gallery