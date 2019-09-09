Jennifer Lopez to Be Honored at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Jennifer Lopez will soon be adding another award to her mantel.

The "On the Floor" singer will be honored with the fourth annual iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino Award at the upcoming iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina music festival - held this year at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Festival producers iHeartMedia announced the news on Monday. The celebrated musical icon will be honored with the award in recognition for her many philanthropic and humanitarian efforts in regards to disaster relief, international human rights and children's health across the world.

"This year, we’re truly excited to honor the hardest working woman in showbiz with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino award," Enrique Santos, Chairman and CCO for iHeartLatino, shared in the press release announcing the news. "As a global advocate for children, women and all Latinos, the list of foundations and charities that J. Lo has supported throughout her career is endless and the positive impact that she’s had on the entire entertainment industry and so many lives is immeasurable."

"I can’t wait to see the queen dominate our stage this year," added Santos, who is also hosting the star-studded event this year.

Apart of being honored with the prestigious award, Lopez is also set to perform live, along with a number of other superstars including Pedro Capó, Gente de Zona, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Jowell & Randy, Tito El Bambino and Sech, among others.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will livestream exclusively on LiveXLive.com and will broadcast live on iHeartMedia Spanish-Pop, Tropical, regional Mexican and Spanish Adult Hit radio stations nationwide on Nov. 2. Tickets for the festival are available now.

Check out the video below for the latest Lopez news.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez on Whether She'll Show Off Her New 'Hustlers' Moves at a Strip Club

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Bikini Bod in 'Forever Young' Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez Talks 'Beautiful Life' With Alex Rodriguez and Why She Almost Passed on 'Hustlers' for Him

Related Gallery