Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Bikini Bod in 'Forever Young' Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her incredible beach body!

The 50-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy shot of herself in the Nikki Beach x ViX Paula Hermanny "Forever Young” swimsuit on a yacht.

Truly living up to its name, Lopez looks incredible in the white swimsuit, which she paired with a chartreuse robe, sunglasses and hoop earrings.

"St.Tropez 2019 ☀️," she captioned the shot, referencing her current vacation with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez shared a zoomed-out version of the pic on her Instagram, which showed off the stunning blue sky and ocean.

Additionally, on her Story, Lopez shared shots of her and Rodriguez during their getaway, where she displayed her toned abs in a white crop top and blue-and-white polka dot maxi skirt.

Rodriguez also shared a sweet selfie from their trip, writing, "Cheers from France."

Despite being on vacation, Lopez isn't hitting the pause button on her career! In fact, she shared a new trailer for her upcoming flick, Hustlers, on Instagram Tuesday.

When ET caught up with the cast of the film about strippers who scam wealthy men, Lopez revealed that she got "a little bit sick to my stomach" the first time she saw the movie.

"I was like, 'Oh my god! What are they doing? They are going to kill this guy!'" she shared. "They were playing with fire."

"I'm a by-the-book kind of person," Lopez added. "Like, I'm always afraid. I don't want to jaywalk or anything. They're going to get me."

Watch the video below for more on Lopez.

