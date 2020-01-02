Jennifer Lopez is keeping all her fans on their toes when it comes to her and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The 50-year-old entertainer kept tight lipped about what fans can expect, only telling ET's Lauren Zima at the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala on Thursday that she's going to deliver the best show ever.

"I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing," Lopez shared. "I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever."

Dressed in a floral Richard Quinn-designed frock, the Hustlers star received the Spotlight Award at the Gala for her role as Ramona. The honor has often led to an Oscar nomination, to which Lopez replied, "Is that so? I hope so."

"The journey of this film has been such a labor of love and, kind of, such a push that to be here and to be recognized tonight at the Palm Springs Film Festival, such a legendary festival, and to even be in the conversation, is just a dream come true," she expressed.

When ET spoke with Lopez's fiance, he couldn't help but gush about how "gorgeous" she was and how "proud" he was of all her accomplishments.

Fans will see more of Lopez at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday. The multi-talented performer is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category.

