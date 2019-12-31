Alex Rodriguez is celebrating a year of bling and bliss with his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez! The 44-year-old former New York Yankees player took to social media on New Year's Eve to reflect on a year of highs for himself and the 50-year-old Hustlers star.

"What an amazing year it has been! As 2019 winds down, I am feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed," he captioned the clip. "Looking back on these moments, I can’t help but smile from ear to ear. I am so lucky to be able to spend my life with those I love, doing what I love..."

The video features many sweet highlights, including Rodriguez gifting Lopez with a red sports car for her birthday, giant emerald earrings for Christmas, and that stunning diamond engagement ring.

Though the couple has shared photos from the proposal, Rodriguez's year-end video features the first footage of himself down on one knee in March while Lopez puts her hand to her mouth in shock on the beach.

The video ends with Lopez and Rodriguez walking down the beach together post-proposal with their arms linked.

The clip also features lots of sweet moments with the couple and their children as well as lots of dancing and plenty of glam moments.

The video seems to be a continuation of Rodriguez's 50th birthday video message to Lopez over the summer. Both clips are soundtracked by Billy Joel's "These Are the Times to Remember." The birthday montage also featured footage from the proposal day, but this is the first time fans can see the actual moment where A-Rod asked J.Lo to marry him.

Next year is poised to be even bigger for Lopez with award season buzz for her role in Hustlers and a Super Bowl halftime show she's set to headline with Shakira.

"For me, I'm obviously going to try to put together the best show that I can, but it's also about having fun," Lopez told ET's Rachel Smith of the halftime show earlier this month. "Just being up there, staying present in the moment and enjoying all of the wonderful things that are happening."

Jennifer Lopez Dropping Hints at What to Expect in Super Bowl Halftime Performance



