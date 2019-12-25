Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Kiss in Matching Christmas Pajamas

Stop it with this cuteness!



As if Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez weren't already #CoupleGoals, they took it to the next level on Christmas.



The Hustlers star shared a too-sweet pic of herself and her fianceé sharing a sweet kiss in front of their Christmas tree. The best part? They're wearing matching red-and-black plaid pajamas!

"Don’t need no mistletoe... 🎄♥️🎁," Lopez, 50, captioned the pic. "Merry Christmas everyone!!!"



"I love you and wish you all the best happiest most beautiful holiday ever," she added.

Rodriguez, 44, shared the same pic as well as three more holiday photos, including one of his ladylove looking shocked as she receives a gift from him and another of the pair hugging.

The cute couple, who have been nothing but supportive of each other all year, got engaged this past March after two years of dating.

Check out even more celeb holiday celebrations in the gallery below.

