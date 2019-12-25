See How Miranda Lambert, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and More Celebrated Christmas 2019
Merry Christmas!
It's that time of year to spend quality time with family and friends, dress up in festive attire and stuff faces full of delicious food.
Celebs are getting into this Christmas spirit, sharing plenty of photos from their celebrations on Wednesday.
Miranda Lambert and her family, including husband Brendan McLoughlin, were plaid perfection as they celebrated Christmas in Texas.
"Merry Texmas Y’all! 🎄❤️," the country crooner captioned a trio of pics, one of which was her and McLoughlin's Christmas card. "#soPLAIDtobehome #famdamnly #furbabies #70andsunny #warmwishes☀️ #pineywoods."
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson proved that they're still going strong, as the Australian singer took part in the Cyrus' family's Christmas photo, which the Happy Hippie shared on her Instagram Story.
Shay Mitchell shared an epic, goofy pic with boyfriend Matte Babel and their daughter, Atlas, decked out in vintage '80s gear.
Ashlee Simpson Ross and her crew -- husband Evan Ross, son Bronx and daughter Jagger -- dared to pose for pics in their matching red onesies during a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado.
Even John Legend and his daughter, Luna, were twinning on Christmas morning.
Then there was Camila Cabello, whose family photo included her fur babies!
"I didn’t get the “tongues out” memo 🤷🏻♀️," the "Señorita" singer joked. "Merry Christmas and happy holidays guys, thinking of you ❤️."
These famous faces were far from the only ones celebrating. Check out even more celeb Christmas pics:
