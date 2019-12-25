News

See How Miranda Lambert, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and More Celebrated Christmas 2019

By Emily Krauser‍
xmas split
WireImage/Getty Images

Merry Christmas!

It's that time of year to spend quality time with family and friends, dress up in festive attire and stuff faces full of delicious food.

Celebs are getting into this Christmas spirit, sharing plenty of photos from their celebrations on Wednesday.

Miranda Lambert and her family, including husband Brendan McLoughlin, were plaid perfection as they celebrated Christmas in Texas.

"Merry Texmas Y’all! 🎄❤️," the country crooner captioned a trio of pics, one of which was her and McLoughlin's Christmas card. "#soPLAIDtobehome #famdamnly #furbabies #70andsunny #warmwishes☀️ #pineywoods."

View this post on Instagram

Merry Texmas Y’all! 🎄❤️ #soPLAIDtobehome #famdamnly #furbabies #70andsunny #warmwishes☀️ #pineywoods

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson proved that they're still going strong, as the Australian singer took part in the Cyrus' family's Christmas photo, which the Happy Hippie shared on her Instagram Story.

miley cyrus family xmas
Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Shay Mitchell shared an epic, goofy pic with boyfriend Matte Babel and their daughter, Atlas, decked out in vintage '80s gear.

Ashlee Simpson Ross and her crew -- husband Evan Ross, son Bronx and daughter Jagger -- dared to pose for pics in their matching red onesies during a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas ☃️

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on

Even John Legend and his daughter, Luna, were twinning on Christmas morning.

Then there was Camila Cabello, whose family photo included her fur babies!

"I didn’t get the “tongues out” memo 🤷🏻‍♀️," the "Señorita" singer joked. "Merry Christmas and happy holidays guys, thinking of you ❤️."


 These famous faces were far from the only ones celebrating. Check out even more celeb Christmas pics:
 

View this post on Instagram

Sending ❤🤗 today! 🎄🌈🎁

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎁

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from me, Natalie, and Santa Paws

A post shared by DAVID DOBRIK (@daviddobrik) on

View this post on Instagram

From the Obama family to yours, Merry Christmas!

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on


 

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!

A post shared by Lee Brice (@leebrice) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from us & Anna Wintour.

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy holidays everyone! 🎄🎁

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

View this post on Instagram

Four Christmas Eves with you. 🎄💕

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from the McMahons

A post shared by Andrew McMahon (@amnthewilderness) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️🎄🥰

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on


Click through the gallery below to see even more celeb holiday celebrations.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Party Was Epic -- See the Pics!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Make Their Christmas Debut With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and More Help Mariah Carey's Celebrate 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Anniversary

Related Gallery

 