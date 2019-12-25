Prince George and Princess Charlotte have officially made their Christmas debut!



Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest two children looked absolutely precious as they held hands with their parents while taking part in their first royal walk to church. The services happen annually at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, located in the English countryside north of London.



Charlotte, 4, seemed excited to see the well-wishers lined up along the walk as she held onto both of her parents' hands, while George, 6, looked on with a little more caution. William's father, Prince Charles, was with them for the stroll into the 11 a.m. service.

George looked sharp in a navy blue blazer, sweater and slacks with a white-collared shirt underneath, which matched his dad's outfit, while Charlotte, 4, was precious in a dark green Amaia jacket, navy blue tights and black dress shoes. Her coat coordinated with Kate's hat and heels, with the Duchess of Cambridge also looking quite regal in her long Catherine Walker & Co. coat that featured a faux fur collar.

After the service, the family waved goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as she departed, and Kate and Charlotte thanked the clergymen for the service.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then helped the kids with their first time greeting the public. The 37-year-old duchess leaned over at one point to explain something to her daughter, and the little royal showed excellent manners as she happily said hello to folks and even accepted a flamingo balloon gift. They later attended the royal Christmas lunch.

Prince Louis was not at the service as he's still too young. In fact, his father and uncle, Prince William, didn't make their Christmas debuts until they were five, meaning Charlotte made hers younger than her dad did!



Prince Philip did not join his family for the service, as he was recovering from his recent hospital stay at home. But there was another debut for the royal family at Christmas, as Princess Beatrice brought her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on the walk. Her sister, Princess Eugenie, was also there with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, though their father, Prince Andrew did not take on the public walk, instead participating in an earlier service with the queen and his brother, Charles.

