Talk about making people green with envy!



Kylie Jenner looked absolutely stunning at the annual Kardashian West Jenner Christmas party on Tuesday.



The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared two #OOTDs of her look before heading out to the big bash, which all showed off her curve-hugging emerald green, custom dress and super long legs.



The cutest part? Just like last year, Kylie was twinning with her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi!



Ralph & Russo created the couture pieces just for the mother-daughter duo. Kylie's creation was a jaw-dropping, off-the-shoulder silouhette complete with a long bow at the hip and a thigh-high slit. She paired the glam gown with a massive emerald-and-diamond necklace, plus silky heels and glittery nails that matched the dress' green hue.



Little Stormi was grinning widely while holding her mom's hand in the pic. The tot's dress had puffy sleeves and a twirly skirt, and she accessorized with very sensible white sneakers.



Both dresses included personalized tags on the insides, with Kylie's reading "Mademoiselle Kylie - Haute Couture 2019," and Stormi's saying the same but with her own name embroidered on hers.

"Most wonderful time of the year ✨," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses."

She captioned a second post simply, "Christmas Eve."

The proud mom also shared a very sweet black-and-white snap from the party's photo booth. In the pic, she's cradling her daughter, who was leaning in to give her mom a kiss.

Earlier in the day, Kylie surprised her daughter by with a Trolls afternoon, complete with a home visit from a life-sized Poppy.

Kylie and Stormi had one heck of a Christmas Eve!

See how else the pair has been celebrating the holidays in the video below.

