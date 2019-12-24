News

Prince William Shares Heartwarming New Pic With His Children for Christmas

By Emily Krauser‍
Royals
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Be still, our hearts!

Just in time for Christmas, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a brand new family photo with all three of his kids, sons Prince George and Prince Louis and daughter Princess Charlotte

The sweet black-and-white shot shows the Duke of Cambridge giving his youngest son, 20-month-old Louis, a kiss on the cheek. 

George, 6, is sitting in a chair, wearing a zip-up jacket and shorts, while Charlotte, 4, is standing in between her brothers. She's wearing a puffy jacket over a dress and appears to have a backpack on, and her hands are placed gently on Louis' shoulders.

"🎄Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year," Kensington Palace shared. "We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day ⛄️."

View this post on Instagram

🎄 Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day ⛄️

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

The new family portrait was shared just a few days after a new photo of the British line of succession was released that featured George and William with Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II. The pic was part of the Royal British Legion’s "Together at Christmas" initiative and showed the four preparing special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.

View this post on Instagram

Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth - also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year. Photos 📷 by @chrisjacksongetty

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

It's set to be a big Christmas for William and Kate's oldest kids. Earlier this month, a royal source told ET that George and Charlotte are expected to accompany the royal family to Christmas service at Sandringham for the first time. The children have attended church in Berkshire before, but this would mark the first time they will have walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church with their parents. 

For more on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas celebrations, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth Acknowledges 'Bumpy' 2019 in Annual Christmas Message

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'In a Good Place' Despite Viral Brush Off Moment

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Family Christmas Card Revealed

Related Gallery

 