All is well in the Cambridge family! Kate Middleton and Prince William sent viewers into a frenzy earlier this week on the BBC's A Berry Royal Christmas special.

In the now-viral moment, the spouses of eight years were sitting next to one another at a royal holiday charity event when Prince William put his hand on his wife's shoulder. The televised footage showed Kate shrugging off William's PDA and repositioning herself so that he was no longer touching her.

A royal source for ET explains why Kate would bat her husband's hand away. "The couple, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, do make a point to keep the PDA to a minimum in public events because they are the future King and Queen," says the source.

This is true as William and Kate are rarely even seen touching in public.

"Aside from William opening a door or gently guiding Kate with a hand on the back you never see them holding hands at engagements. Very, very rarely you might see Kate putting her hand on William's knee or a fun hug after competing against each other sailing or rowing while laughing,” the source explains.

The source notes that this brush off by Kate was, in fact, intentional, but doesn't indicate that anything is wrong between the parents of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

“That’s a conscious effort by the couple to be respectful of their role. Harry and Meghan have much more latitude to be tactile," the source explains. "It’s not frowned upon. It’s just a decision about the way they conduct themselves. Kate’s mindful that she was being recorded by multiple cameras and just wanted to remain professional.”

As for the royal parents, the source adds, “The couple is happy, in a good place and devoted to their family.”

In fact, during the BBC special, they had a flirty exchange while competing against one another to make holiday desserts. Kate even told British chef Mary Berry about her college days with William.

"[In our] university days, he used to cook all sorts of meals," Kate said to Mary Berry. "I think that’s when he was trying to impress me, Mary. Things like Bolognese sauce and things like that."

