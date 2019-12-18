Happy Christmas to all from the Cambridges! Kate Middleton and Prince William have sent out their Christmas cards, and the family photo is too sweet.

In the casual image, Kate is wearing a teal printed dress while William has on a chambray shirt. As for their three kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, are all posed looking right at the camera while wearing matching casual outfits.

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty posted the holiday card to Twitter on Wednesday. "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," the message from the royals reads in addition to a handwritten signature from Kate.

The photo is so good, fans may wonder if the royals took a tip from Kim Kardashian West, who admitted to photoshopping her daughter, North West, into her family Christmas card.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

On Wednesday, the Cambridges attended Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and were photographed driving to the event.

Prince George looked totally grown up while sitting in the front seat of the car with his dad, Prince William, behind the wheel. Meanwhile, Kate drove Charlotte and Louis to the event, and the little ones looked similarly grown up as they smiled for cameras.

Here's more with the royal family:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Reveals 1-Year-Old Prince Louis Follows Her 'Everywhere' and Is Talking! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince George Sits in the Front Seat of Car With Prince William While Heading to Christmas Event

Kate Middleton Reveals One of Prince Louis' First Words Was Inspired by Mary Berry

Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Follows Her 'Everywhere' and Is Talking!

Related Gallery