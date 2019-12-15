At just one year old, Prince Louis is already familiar with one of the U.K.'s biggest culinary icons.

Kate Middleton reveals one of her son's Mary Berry-inspired first words in her upcoming BBC holiday special, A Berry Royal Christmas, according to the Daily Mail.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary,' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Middleton reportedly says, noting that her 19-month-old son "would definitely" recognize Berry.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That’s Mary Berry,'" the mom of three shares. "So, he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today."

It was announced last month that Middleton and her husband, Prince William, would be joining Berry in A Berry Royal Christmas, in which they'd be trying their hand at some festive recipes while also honoring some non-profits which they'd like to shine a light on.

Middleton recently opened up about her kids during an appearance at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, England on Dec. 4 -- and shared that Louis, her and William's youngest child, was talking.

"You remind me of my little Louis," she reportedly told a little boy. "He keeps saying, 'Me, me, me,' and he wants to come everywhere with me."

