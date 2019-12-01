Prince William and Kate Middleton are heading into the kitchen.

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced on Instagram that they will be partnering with Mary Berry, a former judge of The Great British Bake Off, to create some special dishes for charities near and dear to the couple's hearts.

The pair will be starring alongside the 84-year-old culinary legend in A Berry Royal Christmas, an upcoming BBC special in which Kate and William will be trying their hand at some festive recipes while also honoring some non-profits which they'd like to shine a light on.

During the special, Kate and Mary will be visiting the U.K.'s first dry bar together. The establishment, created by Action on Addiction, provides "a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction." "The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity," the post describes.

Also, William and Mary will visit The Passage, London's largest volunteer resource for homeless people, which "has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services."

William and Kate will also host a Christmas party to feed and honor the staff and volunteers of the charities they are promoting.

The posts contain photos of the Duke and Duchess proudly displaying some of their culinary creations with Berry, as well as stills of them hard at work on the dishes and visiting charities.

During the special, William will also be opening up about his family's commitment to charity and supporting those less fortunate, referencing the work of his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Growing up both of my parents were hugely charitable," he tells Mary in the upcoming holiday special, via multiple outlets. "My father set up the Prince’s Trust. He’s involved in so many different organizations. My mother has done her work with homelessness and, as you said, AIDs and other charities, and I think I’ve grown up in a household which has been very much a case of 'well, we’re very lucky -- you must give back.'"

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday, Dec. 16, on BBC One in the U.K.

