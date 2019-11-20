Shopping

Thanksgiving Outfits: Ideas Inspired by Kate Middleton, Lizzo and More Celebs

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Kate Middleton 1280
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Do you know what you're wearing for Thanksgiving? 

If you're stumped on what to wear for the big holiday, we've got you covered with the help of celebrity looks to inspire your look for the turkey feast. 

Depending on your Thanksgiving plans, the outfit can vary. Are you heading home to reunite with the whole family? Well, you always want to look your best for grandma, but comfort is key, too. If you're laying low and celebrating with close friends instead, a no-nonsense leggings outfit will do (optimal stretch is much appreciated). However, if spending the holiday with your significant other's parents, it's best to dress to impress (if it's particularly for the first time). 

Wherever your plans take you, browse through ET Style's top outfit ideas for Thanksgiving, inspired by what our favorite style stars have worn -- from Kate Middleton's blazer look to Lizzo's cool dress-and-boots ensemble. 

Kate Middleton 

kate middleton in london on 11/12
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Polish and comfort combined is the Duchess of Cambridge's jam, which is exactly what most of us strive for when it comes to a family Thanksgiving gathering. Elevate your go-to white T-shirt with a check blazer, styled with a burgundy-colored pant for a pop of festive color. Finish off with black suede pumps or flat boots for a more casual vibe. A pair of simple, elegant earrings add a touch of glam. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Ruched Sleeve Windowpane Blazer
1.STATE
1.STATE Ruched Sleeve Windowpane Blazer
Nordstrom
Ruched Sleeve Windowpane Blazer
1.STATE

The Crew Tee
x karla
x karla The Crew Tee
Amazon
The Crew Tee
x karla

The Ankle Pant in Button Hem
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor The Ankle Pant in Button Hem
Ann Taylor
The Ankle Pant in Button Hem
Ann Taylor

Leather Belt with Gold Buckle
Vonsely
Vonsely Leather Belt with Gold Buckle
Amazon
Leather Belt with Gold Buckle
Vonsely

Stella Pump
Botkier
Botkier Stella Pump
Botkier
Stella Pump
Botkier

Elegance Earrings
Shashi
Shashi Elegance Earrings
Shopbop
Elegance Earrings
Shashi

Lizzo

Lizzo in two-tone ribbed dress
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bauer Media

The "Truth Hurts" singer's recent outfit is the perfect example of looking dressy without trying too hard -- and a ribbed knit frock is the answer (plus, it's cozy!). We love how Lizzo effortlessly teamed the dress with heeled combat boots for a hint of edge and cool. Feel naked without any jewelry? Add on oversized hoop earrings and layers of necklaces as she did. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Curve Knitted Midi Dress with Side Split in Khaki
Vero Moda
Vero Moda Curve Knitted Midi Dress with Side Split in Khaki
ASOS
Curve Knitted Midi Dress with Side Split in Khaki
Vero Moda

Solanie Booties
American Rag
American Rag Solanie Booties
Macy's
Solanie Booties
American Rag

Equilibrium Hoop Earrings
Maison Miru
Maison Miru Equilibrium Hoop Earrings
Maison Miru
Equilibrium Hoop Earrings
Maison Miru

Layered Moon Necklace
Mejuri
Mejuri Layered Moon Necklace
Mejuri
Layered Moon Necklace
Mejuri

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford in jeans and brown coat in NYC
BG024/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We love jeans and the supermodel icon does too! Appear casual but still look put-together by elevating denim and a nubby high-neck sweater with a trendy faux leather coat and suede booties. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Faux Leather Belted Maxi Coat
Unique21
Unique21 Faux Leather Belted Maxi Coat
ASOS
Faux Leather Belted Maxi Coat
Unique21

Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Bop Basics
Bop Basics Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Shopbop
Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater
Bop Basics

501 Skinny
Levi's
Levi's 501 High Waist Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom
501 Skinny
Levi's

The Regan Boot
Madewell
Madewell The Regan Boot
Nordstrom
The Regan Boot
Madewell

Alessandra Ambrosio 

Alessandra Ambrosio in leggings and heart sweater
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For the gal who truly wants to be comfortable and doesn't want anything constricting her stomach during the epic feast, stretchy, soft leggings are essential. An adorable printed sweater looks great on top of the athleisure staple, just like how the Victoria's Secret model styled it, and throw on your favorite sneakers.

GET THE LOOK: 

Perci Hearts Sweater
Rails
Rails Perci Hearts Sweater
Neiman Marcus
Perci Hearts Sweater
Rails

Wunder Lounge Pant 28" Updated Fit
Lululemon
Lululemon Wunder Lounge Pant 28" Updated Fit
Lululemon
Wunder Lounge Pant 28" Updated Fit
Lululemon

UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe
Nordstrom
UltraBoost 19 Running Shoe
Adidas

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez in skirt and black top in NYC
Raymond Hall/GC Images

If you're looking to dress to impress, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's super chic skirt outfit is it. The paper bag midi skirt accentuates the waist while maintaining a modest length. Wear it with a sleek black mock neck top and accessorize with elevated accoutrements like a pointed-toe pump and metallic bag. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Sleeveless Mock Neck Tank
Express
Express Sleeveless Mock Neck Tank
Express
Sleeveless Mock Neck Tank
Express
REGULARLY $30

Paper-bag Skirt
H&M
H&M Paper-bag Skirt
H&M
Paper-bag Skirt
H&M

Braylene Vinyl Slingback Block Heel Pumps
Antonio Melani
Antonio Melani Braylene Vinyl Slingback Block Heel Pumps
Dillard's
Braylene Vinyl Slingback Block Heel Pumps
Antonio Melani

Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag
Forever 21
Forever 21 Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag
Forever 21
Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag
Forever 21

Top Notch XL Earrings
8 Other Reasons
8 Other Reasons Top Notch XL Earrings
Revolve
Top Notch XL Earrings
8 Other Reasons

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT: 

Black Friday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts

Nordstrom Reveals Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales -- Spanx Leggings, Nike Shoes and More

Amazon Announces Black Friday Deals on Fashion, Beauty and Electronics

Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The Best Fashion and Beauty Discounts