Do you know what you're wearing for Thanksgiving?

If you're stumped on what to wear for the big holiday, we've got you covered with the help of celebrity looks to inspire your look for the turkey feast.

Depending on your Thanksgiving plans, the outfit can vary. Are you heading home to reunite with the whole family? Well, you always want to look your best for grandma, but comfort is key, too. If you're laying low and celebrating with close friends instead, a no-nonsense leggings outfit will do (optimal stretch is much appreciated). However, if spending the holiday with your significant other's parents, it's best to dress to impress (if it's particularly for the first time).

Wherever your plans take you, browse through ET Style's top outfit ideas for Thanksgiving, inspired by what our favorite style stars have worn -- from Kate Middleton's blazer look to Lizzo's cool dress-and-boots ensemble.

Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Polish and comfort combined is the Duchess of Cambridge's jam, which is exactly what most of us strive for when it comes to a family Thanksgiving gathering. Elevate your go-to white T-shirt with a check blazer, styled with a burgundy-colored pant for a pop of festive color. Finish off with black suede pumps or flat boots for a more casual vibe. A pair of simple, elegant earrings add a touch of glam.

GET THE LOOK:

The Crew Tee x karla Amazon The Crew Tee x karla $30 at Amazon

Stella Pump Botkier Botkier Stella Pump Botkier $128 at Botkier

Elegance Earrings Shashi Shopbop Elegance Earrings Shashi $42 at Shopbop

Lizzo

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bauer Media

The "Truth Hurts" singer's recent outfit is the perfect example of looking dressy without trying too hard -- and a ribbed knit frock is the answer (plus, it's cozy!). We love how Lizzo effortlessly teamed the dress with heeled combat boots for a hint of edge and cool. Feel naked without any jewelry? Add on oversized hoop earrings and layers of necklaces as she did.

GET THE LOOK:

Solanie Booties American Rag Macy's Solanie Booties American Rag $80 at Macy's

Equilibrium Hoop Earrings Maison Miru Maison Miru Equilibrium Hoop Earrings Maison Miru $79 at Maison Miru

Layered Moon Necklace Mejuri Mejuri Layered Moon Necklace Mejuri $65 at Mejuri

Cindy Crawford

BG024/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

We love jeans and the supermodel icon does too! Appear casual but still look put-together by elevating denim and a nubby high-neck sweater with a trendy faux leather coat and suede booties.

GET THE LOOK:

Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater Bop Basics Shopbop Wide Rib Turtleneck Sweater Bop Basics $98 at Shopbop

501 Skinny Levi's Nordstrom 501 Skinny Levi's $128 at Nordstrom

The Regan Boot Madewell Nordstrom The Regan Boot Madewell $178 at Nordstrom

Alessandra Ambrosio

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For the gal who truly wants to be comfortable and doesn't want anything constricting her stomach during the epic feast, stretchy, soft leggings are essential. An adorable printed sweater looks great on top of the athleisure staple, just like how the Victoria's Secret model styled it, and throw on your favorite sneakers.

GET THE LOOK:

Perci Hearts Sweater Rails Neiman Marcus Perci Hearts Sweater Rails $168 at Neiman Marcus

Selena Gomez

Raymond Hall/GC Images

If you're looking to dress to impress, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's super chic skirt outfit is it. The paper bag midi skirt accentuates the waist while maintaining a modest length. Wear it with a sleek black mock neck top and accessorize with elevated accoutrements like a pointed-toe pump and metallic bag.

GET THE LOOK:

Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag Forever 21 Forever 21 Mini Metallic Crossbody Bag Forever 21 $18 at Forever 21

Top Notch XL Earrings 8 Other Reasons Revolve Top Notch XL Earrings 8 Other Reasons $61 at Revolve

