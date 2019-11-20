Thanksgiving Outfits: Ideas Inspired by Kate Middleton, Lizzo and More Celebs
Do you know what you're wearing for Thanksgiving?
If you're stumped on what to wear for the big holiday, we've got you covered with the help of celebrity looks to inspire your look for the turkey feast.
Depending on your Thanksgiving plans, the outfit can vary. Are you heading home to reunite with the whole family? Well, you always want to look your best for grandma, but comfort is key, too. If you're laying low and celebrating with close friends instead, a no-nonsense leggings outfit will do (optimal stretch is much appreciated). However, if spending the holiday with your significant other's parents, it's best to dress to impress (if it's particularly for the first time).
Wherever your plans take you, browse through ET Style's top outfit ideas for Thanksgiving, inspired by what our favorite style stars have worn -- from Kate Middleton's blazer look to Lizzo's cool dress-and-boots ensemble.
Kate Middleton
Polish and comfort combined is the Duchess of Cambridge's jam, which is exactly what most of us strive for when it comes to a family Thanksgiving gathering. Elevate your go-to white T-shirt with a check blazer, styled with a burgundy-colored pant for a pop of festive color. Finish off with black suede pumps or flat boots for a more casual vibe. A pair of simple, elegant earrings add a touch of glam.
Lizzo
The "Truth Hurts" singer's recent outfit is the perfect example of looking dressy without trying too hard -- and a ribbed knit frock is the answer (plus, it's cozy!). We love how Lizzo effortlessly teamed the dress with heeled combat boots for a hint of edge and cool. Feel naked without any jewelry? Add on oversized hoop earrings and layers of necklaces as she did.
Cindy Crawford
We love jeans and the supermodel icon does too! Appear casual but still look put-together by elevating denim and a nubby high-neck sweater with a trendy faux leather coat and suede booties.
Alessandra Ambrosio
For the gal who truly wants to be comfortable and doesn't want anything constricting her stomach during the epic feast, stretchy, soft leggings are essential. An adorable printed sweater looks great on top of the athleisure staple, just like how the Victoria's Secret model styled it, and throw on your favorite sneakers.
Selena Gomez
If you're looking to dress to impress, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's super chic skirt outfit is it. The paper bag midi skirt accentuates the waist while maintaining a modest length. Wear it with a sleek black mock neck top and accessorize with elevated accoutrements like a pointed-toe pump and metallic bag.
