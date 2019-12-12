It was all about the bling on Wednesday night at Buckingham Palace! Several core members of the royal family stepped out for a glamorous evening at the Diplomatic Reception in honor of members of the Diplomatic Corps in London, England.

Kate Middleton oozed elegance in a long-sleeve navy velvet Alexander McQueen gown with diamonds frosting her neck.

The Duchess of Cambridge also pulled out one of her favorite tiaras, the Lover's Knot, which was regularly worn by the late Princess Diana.

But it was definitely Queen Elizabeth II who stole the show in her Vladimir tiara, which was encrusted with massive emerald and diamond drops.

According to Good Morning America, the event marks the beginning of Christmas vacation for the royal family and will likely be Kate's final engagement of 2019.

The royal family is preparing for their annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham Estate in England, but Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son, Archie, will be missing from the festivities.

It has been previously announced that the new family will be spending the holiday with Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, after traveling to America for Thanksgiving.

