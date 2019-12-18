All grown up! Kate Middleton and Prince William's children were decked out in their holiday best on Wednesday on their way to Queen Elizabeth II's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

For the first time, six-year-old Prince George was seen sitting in the front seat of the car next to his father, Prince William, in the driver's seat. George was sporting a white collared shirt with black trim for the outing.

In a separate car, Kate drove her two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, who took their spots in the back seat.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Louis looked adorable with darker hair than he's been seen with in the past, and was wearing a green holiday sweater that went nicely with his mother's red tartan ensemble.

Charlotte's outfit was hidden in the back, but she did flash a grin at the cameras while Kate waved.

In addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cambrige's family, Prince Andrew also made a surprising appearance at the lunch after stepping down from his public duties earlier this year following his link to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Not present at the festivities, however, were Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. As was previously announced, the couple is spending the holidays with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, after a year of ups and downs in the spotlight. They have not been seen publicly since last month's Remembrance events.

